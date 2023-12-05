Lucintel Forecasts the Global Sanitary Pump Market to Reach $0.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global sanitary pump market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, water treatment, and chemical processing applications. The global sanitary pump market is expected to reach an estimated $0.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing adoption of air-operated and double-diaphragm pump technology and rising awareness about hygiene and sanitation among consumers.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in sanitary pump market to 2030 by type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, specialty pumps, air operated pumps, and electric pumps), material (stainless steel, alloy, cast iron, and plastic), application (food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, water treatment, chemical processing, and others), end use (commercial, industrial, and residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, centrifugal pump, positive displacement pump, specialty pump, air operated pump, and electric pump are the major segments of sanitary pump market by type. Lucintel forecasts that centrifugal pump is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising demand from various end use industries, such as wastewater & water treatment, and oil & gas.

Within this market, food and beverage is expected to witness the highest growth due to subtantial usage of sanitary pumps in this sector as they offer flexibility in design, manufacturing location, and production output.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to continual population growth and presence key personal care product manufacturers in the region.

Alfa Laval, FRISTMAN Pumpen, SPX, ITT, and PSG Dover are the major suppliers in the sanitary pump market.

