Lucintel Forecasts Global Clinical Alarm Management Market to Reach $7.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global clinical alarm management market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals, long-term care centers, and ambulatory care centers & home care settings passive cdss markets. The global clinical alarm management market is expected to reach an estimated $7.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are long hospital stays and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and expanding health care costs and technology developments in clinical alert systems.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in clinical alarm management market to 2030 by component (solutions and services), product (nurse call systems, physiological monitors, EMR integration systems, ventilators, and other products), end use industry (hospitals, long-term care centers, and ambulatory care centers & home care settings passive CDSS), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solutions and services are the major segments of clinical alarm management market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that solutions is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospitals will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vocera Communications, GE Healthcare, Ascom, Spok, Masimo, Connexall , Capsule Technologies, Cornell Communications, and Mobile Heartbeat are the major suppliers in the clinical alarm management market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056