MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Announces New Breakdown and National Tires Program for Heavy Trucks & Commercial Vehicles

Newark, NJ, United States, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc Announces New Breakdown and National Commercial Tires Program for Heavy Trucks & Commercial Vehicles

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc, a leading provider of roadside assistance and tire services for heavy trucks and commercial vehicles, today announced the launch of its new breakdown and tires program. The program is designed to help fleets and owner-operators save money and reduce downtime by providing comprehensive coverage for all of their roadside assistance and tire and wheel needs in the United States and Canada.

National Heavy Trucks & Commercial Vehicles Tires Fleet Programs.

The National Commercial Truck Tire Program is a service offered by MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc, a leading provider of fleet management solutions, to help businesses manage their truck tire needs. The program provides a variety of benefits to fleets, including:

Competitive pricing: Fleets can save money on tires by purchasing them through the program, as MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc negotiates discounts with tire manufacturers.

National dealer network: Fleets have access to a nationwide network of authorized tire dealers, so they can get their tires serviced or replaced quickly and easily, regardless of where they are located.

24/7 roadside assistance: Fleets can receive 24/7 roadside assistance if they experience a tire-related problem while they are on the road.

Customized tire programs: Fleets can tailor their tire program to meet their specific needs, such as the type of trucks they operate, the mileage they drive, and their budget.

Tire management solutions: Fleets can access a variety of tire management solutions, such as tire tracking, tire health monitoring, and tire retreading, to optimize their tire usage and maximize their fleet’s performance.

To participate in the National Commercial Truck Tire Program, fleets must have a MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc fleet card. Once they have a fleet card, they can apply for the program online or by contacting MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc customer service.

Here are some of the benefits of participating in the National Commercial Truck Tire Program:

Save money on tires: Fleets can save up to 20% on tires by purchasing them through the program.

Minimize downtime: Fleets can minimize downtime by having access to a nationwide network of qualified tire dealers and 24/7 roadside assistance in United States and Canada.

Improve fuel efficiency: Fleets can improve fuel efficiency by using tires that are specifically designed for their trucks and driving conditions.

Extend tire life: Fleets can extend tire life by using tire management solutions, such as tire tracking and tire health monitoring.

Increase safety: Fleets can increase safety by using tires that are in good condition and that are properly aligned and inflated.

If you are a fleet manager, I encourage you to contact MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc to learn more about the National Commercial Truck Tire Program and how it can benefit your business.

The new program includes the following benefits:

24/7 roadside assistance coverage for all makes and models of heavy trucks and commercial vehicles

Nationwide network of qualified technicians

Tire repair and replacement services

Commercial vehicles steel and aluminum wheels

Discounted rates on tires, batteries, and other truck parts

No membership fees or hidden costs

“We are excited to launch our new breakdown and tires program to help fleets and owner-operators save money and reduce downtime,” said MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc CEO Mark Smith. “Our program is designed to provide comprehensive coverage for all of our customers’ roadside assistance and tire needs.”

Here is a list of some of the major tire brands that participate in the Commercial National Tire Accounts Program:

National tire account including Bridgestone, Michelin, Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Continental, Yokohama, BF Goodrich, Cooper, General Tires.

These brands offer a wide variety of commercial tires, steel and aluminum wheels to meet the needs of fleets of all sizes. They also provide fleet managers with a number of benefits, such as:

Competitive pricing

National dealer network

24/7 roadside assistance

Customized tire programs

Tire management solutions

If you are a fleet manager, I encourage you to contact one of these tire brands to learn more about their Commercial National Tire Accounts Program.

The new program is available now to fleets and owner-operators nationwide. For more information, please visit Company Website or call (844) 216-4820.

About MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is a leading provider of roadside assistance and tire services for heavy trucks and commercial vehicles. The company has a nationwide network of qualified technicians and offers a wide range of services, including 24/7 roadside assistance, tire repair and replacement, and discounted rates on tires, batteries, and other truck parts. MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc is committed to providing its customers with the best possible service and helping them to keep their vehicles on the road.

Contact:

MTS Mobile Truck Repair Svc

info@24trs.com

(844) 216-4820

Website https://24trs.com