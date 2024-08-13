U.S. Gene Synthesis Market: Fueling Innovation

U.S. Gene Synthesis Industry Overview

The U.S. gene synthesis market size was estimated at USD 691.1 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth is significantly influenced by the presence of several key market participants offering gene synthesis services and increasing interest of major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in gene & cell therapy development. The expanding field of synthetic biology and increasing application areas in molecular biology arena are opportunistic for market growth. Furthermore, presence of high number of contract research organizations (CROs) providing gene synthesis services is also expected to drive the market growth. For instance, GenScript offers a wide range of services, including custom gene synthesis services and antibody drug development services.

Furthermore, nonprofit organizations including BioBricks confirm the accessibility of synthetic biology technologies for humanitarian purposes. OpenWetWare and other synthetic biology forums act as data sharing platforms and help in delivering researchers with conceptual training. Establishment of such forums and organizations encourages researchers to opt for and study synthetic biology theories as well as develop advanced technologies, which is also a notable growth driver for this market.

In 2023, U.S. gene synthesis market accounted for a market share of over 34% in the global gene synthesis market. Companies are increasingly introducing advanced gene synthesis products and services, which drives the market growth. For instance, Synbio Technologies LLC offers a comprehensive portfolio of gene synthesis services to fulfill customers’ DNA manufacturing needs. The country’s market growth is strengthened by its highly efficient institutions such as the University of Texas at Austin, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and others. Wide application of gene synthesis has garnered the interest of various companies and scientific communities.

U.S. Gene Synthesis Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. gene synthesis market based on method, services, application, and end-use:

U.S. Gene Synthesis Method Outlook (Revenue, 2018 – 2030)

• Solid-phase Synthesis

• Chip-based Synthesis

• PCR-based Enzyme Synthesis

U.S. Gene Synthesis Services Outlook (Revenue, 2018 – 2030)

• Antibody DNA Synthesis

• Viral DNA Synthesis

• Others

U.S. Gene Synthesis Application Outlook (Revenue, 2018 – 2030)

• Gene & Cell Therapy Development

• Vaccine Development

• Disease Diagnosis

• Others

U.S. Gene Synthesis End-use Outlook (Revenue, 2018 – 2030)

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

• Academic and Government Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Key Companies profiled:

• GenScript

• Brooks Automation, Inc. (GENEWIZ)

• Boster Biological Technology

• Twist Bioscience

• ProteoGenix, Inc

• Biomatik

• ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Integrsated DNA Technologies, Inc.

• OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments

• In November 2023, Twist Bioscience announced the launch of Twist Express Genes, an innovative gene synthesis service with an order to shipping turnaround time of over 5-7 business days.

• In May 2023, GenScript unveiled the launch of GenTitan, the first-ever miniature commercial semiconductor platform that uses integrated circuits for delivering DNA synthesis with high throughput.