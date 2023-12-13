Mobile Reefer Repair Inc. Thermo King and Carrier Transicold service providers of transport refrigeration solutions to North America

Montgomery, AL, United States, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Reefer Repair Inc. Thermo King and Carrier Transicold service provider, two of the world’s leading providers of transport refrigeration solutions, today announced that they have expanded their network of authorized service dealers to provide even more comprehensive reefer trailer repair services to customers across North America.

The expanded network includes over 1,000 authorized service dealers located throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These dealers offer a wide range of repair services, including:

Preventive maintenance

Diagnostic and repair services

Parts and labor warranty

24/7 emergency service

“We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible service and support,” said Gorge Newsome, CEO at Mobile Reefer Repair Inc. “By expanding our network of authorized service dealers, we are making it even easier for our customers to get the help they need, when they need it.”

Reefer trailer repair services are essential for maintaining the proper functioning of refrigerated trailers, which are used to transport temperature-sensitive cargo such as food and pharmaceuticals. These services can help to prevent costly breakdowns and ensure that your cargo is delivered safely and on time.

Here are some of the common services offered by reefer trailer repair shops:

Preventive maintenance: This includes inspecting and cleaning all of the trailer’s components, such as the refrigeration unit, condenser, evaporator, and electrical system. It also includes checking the tightness of all of the fittings and hoses.

Diagnostic and repair services: If your trailer is not working properly, a qualified technician can diagnose the problem and make the necessary repairs. This may include replacing worn-out parts, repairing refrigerant leaks, or troubleshooting electrical problems.

Parts and labor warranty: Many reefer trailer repair shops offer a warranty on parts and labor. This can help to protect you from unexpected costs.

24/7 emergency service: If your trailer breaks down unexpectedly, you can call a 24/7 emergency service provider to get help. This can help to minimize downtime and prevent damage to your cargo.

Here are some tips for choosing a reefer trailer repair shop:

Ask for recommendations: Talk to other truck drivers and fleet managers to get their recommendations for reefer trailer repair shops.

Check for experience: Make sure the shop has experience repairing the type of trailer you have.

Ask about certifications: Many technicians are certified by the Refrigeration Service Engineers Society (RSES) or the North American Technician Excellence (NATE) program.

Get a written estimate: Before you have any work done, get a written estimate from the shop. This will help you to avoid surprises.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind:

Schedule regular maintenance: The best way to prevent breakdowns is to schedule regular preventive maintenance for your reefer trailer.

Keep your trailer clean: A clean trailer will help to prevent corrosion and other problems.

Store your trailer properly: When you are not using your trailer, store it in a clean, dry place.

By taking care of your reefer trailer, you can help to extend its life and minimize the need for repairs.

The expanded network is part of Thermo King and Carrier Transicold’s ongoing commitment to providing their customers with the highest quality products and services. The companies are also investing in new technologies, such as telematics and remote monitoring, to help customers improve the efficiency and reliability of their refrigerated fleets.

About Thermo King

Thermo King is a world leader in transport refrigeration solutions. The company’s products are used to transport temperature-sensitive cargo, such as food and pharmaceuticals, around the world. Thermo King is a subsidiary of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold is a leading provider of transport refrigeration solutions and services. The company’s products are used to transport temperature-sensitive cargo, such as food and pharmaceuticals, around the world. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

