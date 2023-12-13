Catching Up and Closing the Gap: PALS Learning Center Helps Students Overcome Learning Loss Amidst COVID-19

Piscataway, NJ, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — In the wake of the global impact caused by COVID-19, many lives were tragically lost, and numerous students faced disruptions in their education. Recognizing the challenges posed by the pandemic, PALS Learning Center has been steadfast in providing support to students affected by learning loss. PALS Learning Center stands as a beacon of hope, helping students navigate the educational challenges brought about by the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic.

PALS Learning Center provides a diverse array of educational courses designed to cater to the academic needs of students from Kindergarten to 12th grade. Aligned with the New Jersey Common Core standards, our courses are meticulously crafted to ensure a robust educational foundation while addressing the unique learning requirements of each grade level. Whether focusing on core subjects or preparing for standardized tests, PALS Learning Center offers the following educational programs and is committed to delivering high-quality, tailored education for students at every stage of their academic journey.

PALS Math:

Comprehensive math curriculum tailored for students from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Aligned with the New Jersey Common Core to ensure a strong foundation in mathematical concepts.

PALS English:

Engaging English language program designed to enhance language skills across all grade levels.

Emphasizes reading, writing, and language proficiency.

Reading and Writing:

Specialized program dedicated to fostering strong reading and writing abilities.

Customized lessons to address individual learning needs from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

SAT/PSAT 8:

Test preparation programs to equip students with the skills and confidence for standardized testing.

Targeted strategies for SAT and PSAT 8 exams, ensuring readiness for college admissions.

Other Educational Programs:

A diverse range of educational offerings catering to students from Kindergarten to 12th grade.

Tailored programs addressing various subjects and academic needs to support holistic development.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, PALS Learning Center has helped students improve their grades, test scores, and confidence. PALS Learning Center has also adapted to the changing needs and preferences of students and parents by providing online and in-person tutoring options. PALS Learning Center is committed to helping students overcome the challenges of the pandemic and achieve their academic goals.

About the Company

PALS Learning Center is a tutoring center that provides academic support for K-12 students in Piscataway, near Edison. The center has more than 15 years of experience in helping students improve their skills and knowledge in various subjects, such as math, reading, writing, science, and social studies. The center also offers test preparation, homework help, and summer programs. The center’s tutors are qualified and experienced educators who use personalized and advanced teaching techniques to cater to each student’s individual needs and goals.

Company Address: 1629 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ 08854.

Phone No:+1 732 777 7997

Website: https://www.palspiscataway.com