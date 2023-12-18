Ansys & NI Join forces for Aerospace & Defense Solutions

Austin, TX, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Automated, military and commercial test and measurement system provider NI Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. (NASDAQ: NATI) is joining forces with Ansys Software Private Limited (Ansys, NASDAQ: ANSS), a leading engineering simulation software company in India, to facilitate a faster, more efficient collaboration to accelerate innovation for India’s Aerospace & Defense(A&D) labs. Ansys and NI have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to solidify their collaboration at the Microwave, Antennas, and Propagation Conference (MAPCON 2023). Ansys and NI being the solution providers to various ISRO & DRDO labs, this MoU offers a joint proposition to all their current and prospective customers.

Ansys is the simulation tool used by various A&D labs in India and NI currently provides the testing and measurement solutions. NI offerings enable validation & verification for the outcome generated by Ansys software such as HFSS, STK and SCADE. The A&D labs are currently using solutions from both organizations and are supported by Ansys and NI throughout projects.

“Ansys simulation solutions play a crucial role in achieving the product life cycle time and cost reductions demanded by the A&D industry, all the while accelerating technological innovation. Through this collaboration, both NI and Ansys platforms and tools become easily accessible, supporting the acceleration and delivery of new technology. We are extremely delighted to partner with NI.” said Rafiq Somani, Area Vice President ‒ India and South Asia Pacific, Ansys.

Ansys and NI will collaborate in Solution Proposition, Test Strategies, Event Participation, and Platform Access. As per the terms of the MoU, Ansys and NI will offer solutions to customers in the A&D industry that combine the capabilities of NI’s and Ansys’ tools and offerings. With this MoU, both organizations may communicate joint propositions to their current and prospective customers. This will optimize test strategies of A&D customers to meet mission objectives and the increasingly complex requirements of hardware and software.

“Engineers and scientists harness the power of cutting-edge NI products, renowned for their flexibility and high performance. These tools enable the seamless development of dependable, user-defined systems across the entire product design cycle, effectively slashing time to market and curbing development costs. This partnership is imperative for catalyzing technological advancements within the Aerospace, Defense & Government (ADG) sector. The prospect is exciting, and we eagerly anticipate the transformative impact this technological thrust could unleash on the future landscape of India’s Aerospace and Defense industry.” said Shitendra Bhattacharya, Director, Sales – Global Sales & Marketing, Test & Measurement Business Group, NI.

/ About Ansys

Our Mission: Powering Innovation That Drives Human Advancement

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

About NI

At NI, we bring together people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

About MAPCON 2023

The second edition of MAPCON (Microwave, Antennas, and Propagation Conference) is being held between December 10-14, 2023 at The Forum Celebration Centre and Wyndham Hotel in Ahmedabad. An international platform for Microwave, Antenna and Propagation experts and technologists from Industry, Academia and Startup ecosystem to collaborate and share their vision, expertise and knowledge, MAPCON 2023 includes expert talks by eminent professionals from International Space Agencies, Defence Establishments, National Research Organizations, Academia, and Industries. IEEE MTT-S and IEEE AP-S have come together and signed a MoU for combining two flagship conferences of the respective societies in India (IMaRC and InCAP) to a single conference: MAPCON. MAPCON 2023 has 500+ delegates from across the nation and also the globe.

