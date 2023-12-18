Future Electronics Recognized Deborah Brander For 25 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently congratulated Deborah Brander on reaching her 25-year service anniversary with the Company.

Deborah joined Future Electronics in 1998. “I moved from Hamilton, Ontario to Montreal’s West Island in 1981. At the time I was a stay-at-home mom. I slowly ventured back into the working world and joined Future Electronics in January 1998, at the height of the ice storm!” says Deborah.

Deborah started her career in the Finance department, then moved to Government Sales. “I’ve never looked back,” she says. Deborah is currently an Account Executive.

“Deb is the modern-day Encarta CD. She has an encyclopedic knowledge of her industry and she is open and willing to teach anyone, any time. She is an incredible asset to our organization, and I can hope she stays for another 25 years!” says Tyler Kalaitzis, Deborah’s Director.

In her spare time, Deborah enjoys country living, gardening, and hiking. She has a passion for cooking and preserving food, such as jams and jellies. Deborah has a degree in Finance.

Future Electronics thanks Deborah for her commitment to the organization and toasts her wonderful accomplishment! The Company is delighted to foster a working environment and culture that encourages longevity and dedication.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com .

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com