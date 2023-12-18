Continental and Telechips Collaborate on Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computers

Hanover, Germany, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Korean semiconductor company Telechips supplies Continental with its Dolphin System on Chip (SoC) family. The SoC is adapted to the pre-integrated function set of Continental’s Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computers (HPCs) and offers ideal system performance for cluster, infotainment and visualization of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). With the new hardware, a sweet spot between performance, costs, and reduced development times is achieved. The Smart Cockpit HPC is designed for typical cockpit setups with driver and central displays, as well as assistance systems with up to five cameras.

“Collaborating with Telechips, we are enormously reducing development effort and costs for automotive manufacturers. Thus, we will be able to serve our customers from order intake to series production in 18 months,” explains Jean-François Tarabbia, Head of the Architecture and Networking business area at Continental.

The new Smart Cockpit HPC solution combines the powerful processors of the Dolphin family with pre-integrated functions, enabling great user experience beyond the premium segment.

“We are grateful to have established a collaboration with Continental, a global leader in automotive technology. Telechips, now adopted as the standard for Continental’s Smart Cockpit HPC solution, has recently met key international standards such as ISO26262, TISAX, and ASPICE. This demonstrates full readiness for a leap as a comprehensive global semiconductor solution company. Through this partnership with Continental, Telechips will actively pursue collaboration beyond the ‘Smart Cockpit’, contributing to the evolution of ‘E/E Architecture’ and shaping the future of mobility.” says JK Lee, the CEO of Telechips.

Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computing: powerful components for extensive functions

With the newly added SoC, Continental offers another building block in the ecosystem from road to cloud. Telechips’ processors enable extensive Smart Cockpit functions on up to three displays. This includes, among others, visualization of “Surround View”: The scalable 360-degree-view solution is based on four cameras and enables the monitoring of the entire area around the vehicle as well as the generation of different perspectives of the vehicle.

The driver benefits from this in a wide range of scenarios – from parking and maneuvering at low speeds to pedestrian and vehicle detection, for example in city traffic. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas, product demonstrations of various Smart Cockpit solutions from Continental and Telechips will take place.

Strong Partnerships for State-of-the-Art User Experience

With the Smart Cockpit HPC, Continental is taking the driving experience to the next level. Together with Google Cloud, Continental is one of the world’s first automotive suppliers to integrate an innovative dialog system into the Smart Cockpit High-Performance Computer. Its underlying generative AI compiles information to answer drivers’ questions – for example, about the correct tire pressure or sights along the route. The partnership with Google Cloud was announced at IAA Mobility in September 2023.

Continental was the first supplier to pave the way for HPC-based vehicle architecture. Together with Volkswagen, Continental transferred the first central HPC for the entire vehicle networking of the ID. electric models into series production. By the end of 2024, 30 vehicle models from various manufacturers will go into production with Continental’s HPC.

