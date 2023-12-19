Thomas and Gina Peterson Purchase Discovery Map of Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID and Waitsfield, VT, 2023-Dec-19 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Thomas and Gina Peterson as the new owners of Discovery Map of Coeur d’Alene. The Petersons acquired the map from Greg Styles. The couple are planning on publishing a new edition of Discovery Map of Coeur d’Alene in May 2024.

“As local outdoor business owners who serve the visitor and tourist market, we have been well aware of Discovery Map and how it directly supports the local economy,” said Thomas, who along with Gina own and operate several local small businesses. “We’ve always been hyper-local focused, and when we started advertising on Discovery Map, our revenues increased by at least 10 percent. By purchasing the map, we want to amplify that value, start new conversations, and leverage our relationships to bring together awesome local businesses in CDA.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Maps can be found on display at the Visitor Center downtown CDA, the CDA Resort, in local stores, restaurants, hotels and attractions.

“CDA has so much to offer visitors. There are a ton of outdoor activities, which start with Segway tours, pontoon boat rentals, zipline tours, hiking trails, parks and the city Carousel,” said Thomas, a US Army veteran. “We’ve been here five years. Prior to that we’ve lived in Montana, Washington and Oregon. In CDA, it feels like we have the best of those states but all in one place.”

In addition to their outdoor sports businesses, both Peterson’s are active in the local community by volunteering for Real Life Ministries, members of the CDA Chamber of Commerce, BNI CDA Metro, CDA Business Forum, LYFE Business Members, Heart of Business and support the CDA Triathlon and Fondo. In their spare time, they both enjoy fine dining, wine tasting and local theater events.

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming edition of Discovery Map of Coeur d’Alene can call 1 208-660-4352 or e-mail cdamap@discoverymap.com. Discovery Map of Coeur d’Alene is selling ad spaces until April 1, 2024; the map will be published in May 2024.

“Your space on the map is so much more than just an ad, it is your way of connecting and relating to other businesses who can easily refer to your business,” said Thomas. “If you’re not on the map, which we will increase distribution this year by 30% and print at least 80,000 copies, then how will all of the resorts, hotels, inns and bed and breakfasts refer to you?”

Gina further explains, “When visitors take the map, they study it, corner to corner. When they take it home with them, as a treasured souvenir, they will continually refer back to the map and make a better plan of what to do next time they come to town. We want them to see and remember who you are and include you in all their current and upcoming plans.”

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, please visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Discovery Map International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com