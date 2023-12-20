Pet Food Industry: New Product Launches Details

Pet Food Industry Data Book – Dog Food, Cat Food and Other Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Pet Food Industry was estimated at 31,804.4 Kilo Tons in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s pet food sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Dog Food Market Insights

The global Dog Food Market size was valued at 12,823.6 Kilo Tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributed to the increasing awareness among consumers about the importance of providing balanced and nutritional food to pets. They are seeking products that cater to their pets’ specific dietary needs and health requirements.Factors, such as product quality, pricing, brand reputation, innovation, distribution, and marketing strategies, drive the competition in the global market. Companies consistently invest in research and development to introduce enhanced formulations that align with the changing demands of pet owners. Moreover, they prioritize expanding their market presence through various distribution channels, encompassing specialty stores, supermarkets, and online platforms.

Dog food is uniquely formulated to cater to the precise dietary requirements and nutritional needs of household dogs. Its primary objective is to provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, promoting the overall health and well-being of dogs. The market offers a wide variety of products, including dry kibble, wet canned products, semi-moist treats, freeze-dried, and raw alternatives. High-quality dog food typically includes a balance of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, fiber, and other essential nutrients to meet a dog’s energy requirements, promote muscle and bone health, support the immune system, and maintain healthy skin and coat. Dog food is available in different formulations tailored to specific life stages, such as puppy, adult, and senior, as well as specialized diets for dogs with specific health conditions or dietary preferences.

Cat Food Market Insights

The global Cat Food Market size was valued at 9,708.4 Kilo Tons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from the 2023 to 2030 forecast period. The growth of the product market is attributed to the growing ownership of cats, the humanization of pets, and a growing awareness of the importance of pet nutrition worldwide. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and the availability of cat food online has made it easier for pet owners to find and purchase products that cater to their pet’s specific needs.

Cat food is a specially formulated type of pet food designed specifically for the dietary needs of cats. They are obligate carnivores, and thus require a diet that is high in protein and fats from animal sources. Therefore, it typically includes meat-based protein sources such as chicken, turkey, fish, or beef. In addition to protein, it also contains other essential nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and fats to maintain good overall health and meet cats’ dietary needs. These nutrients are particularly important for the growth and development of kittens and the maintenance of adult’s health.

The trend of humanization, where pets are treated as family members, has been gaining momentum. Pet owners are increasingly seeking high-quality, nutritious, and premium pet food products, including cat food, that mirror the type of food they would eat themselves. The growing need for owners to provide their pets with the best possible nutrition and care has led to a rise in demand for premium and specialized cat food options.

Pet Food Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the pet food market is moderately consolidated with the presence of multinational companies striving to fulfill high demand from large customer and end-user base. Key industry players are increasingly embracing innovative marketing strategies and leveraging advanced technologies to enhance their revenue generation and expand their customer base in the foreseeable future.

Key players operating in the Pet Food Industry are:

The J.M. Smucker Company

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Mars, Incorporated

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Nestlé Purina

