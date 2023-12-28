Empex Watertoys Makes a Splash with Innovative Pool Water Cannon Technology

Empex Watertoys®, a trailblazer in aquatic entertainment solutions, is making waves once again with its cutting-edge Pool Water Cannon technology. As summer approaches, the company reaffirms its commitment to elevating water play experiences through their renowned Water Cannon Gun, offering unparalleled excitement for aquatic enthusiasts of all ages.



Stouffville, ON, Canada, 2023-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® has long been a beacon of creativity and innovation in the water recreation industry. Their Pool Water Cannon technology, the Watershooter stands as a testament to their dedication to providing thrilling and safe aquatic adventures. The Watershooter, a highlight of their offerings, transforms any pool into an interactive playground. With precision engineering and user-friendly design, these water cannons promise hours of exhilarating fun for families, resorts, and water facilities alike.



Designed with a focus on durability and performance, Empex Watertoys® Pool Water Cannon systems are crafted to withstand the rigors of regular use while maintaining optimal functionality. The company’s commitment to quality ensures that every splash and spray delivered by their Watershooter is a memorable and enjoyable experience.



Quote from company’s spokesperson:“As summer approaches, Empex Watertoys® remains at the forefront of aquatic entertainment. Our Pool Water Cannon technology reflects our ongoing commitment to creating dynamic and unforgettable water play experiences for individuals and families. The Watershooter is a showcase of our dedication to innovation and quality in the industry.”

About the company:

Empex Watertoys® is a leading provider of aquatic play solutions with over 35 years of experience. They specialize in designing and manufacturing interactive water play products, including toddler splash pads, spray parks, water play structures, and more. Empex Watertoys® is dedicated to creating safe, sustainable, and enjoyable aquatic play experiences for children of all ages and abilities.

Contact Information:

Phone: 905.649.5047 | 1 800 833 8580

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2