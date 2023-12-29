Modern Auto Service Wins Two Prestigious Awards For Repair Excellence

Fruitland, ID, 2023-Dec-29 — /EPR Network/ — One of Idaho’s leading auto repair centers, Modern Auto Service, has proved it’s award-winning service yet again – scooping an important business award for the third year in a row.

The Fruitland shop, which only opened its door to trade in 2016, clinched a hat-trick by winning the 2023 Best Auto Repair category at the Argus Observer’s Best of the Western Treasure Valley awards.

The company, headed by owner Ryan Baxter, also won the Best Place to Work award for the first time, proving that a happy team in their work will ensure happy clientele.

“We are immensely proud of these achievements and prove that we are on the fast track to success through demonstrating commitment to customer service and a detail-oriented approach to auto repair work,” said Mr. Baxter.

One of the secrets of their success is their comprehensive services which have kept pace with the lightning speed of transformation of vehicles, given they are now built with state-of-the-art technology, world-class safety features and remote functionality.

He added: “All these elements combined in a vehicle demand the highest quality repairs and maintenance when that is required. With our one-stop-shop strategy, our team is geared to ensure that vehicles leaving Modern Auto Service are reliable, safe, and comfortable.”

From the moment a client enters the full-service facility, the team stops at nothing to ensure complete satisfaction. Their services extend to vehicle diagnostics, auto electrical and engine repairs, preventative maintenance, oil changes, brake repairs and servicing, and wheel alignment. The teams can handle any vehicle type, as well as hybrid and EVs, and fleet vehicles.

“Its embedded within the company DNA to go beyond the client’s expectations. We take the hassle and stress out of auto repair and that’s why clients keep on returning for our award-winning services,” he added.

Modern Auto Service also provides warranties and a host of special offers on repairs and servicing. To schedule an appointment or to find out more about their services, phone: 208-452-2886 or visit: https://modernautoservice.net/. Alternatively stop by at their shop at 1225 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Fruitland, ID 83619 to get first hand advice.