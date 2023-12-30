United Nations Environment Programme Posts “Carbon Calamity” – A Carbon Dioxide Removal Rap Battle

Kenya, Nairobi, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Carbon Calamity” presents a captivating rap battle, illustrating the intricate choices faced in the realm of carbon dioxide removal. Beyond entertainment, the song serves as an educational tool, simplifying complex climate concepts into an accessible and engaging format.

This collaboration aligns with the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP’s) commitment to fostering global environmental awareness and sustainable action.

Dex McBean shared his thoughts, stating, “Its an honor to add Hip Hop’s voice to such and important conversation” .Baba Brinkman CEO of Event Rap added “It’s an innovative way to use music and art to spark conversations about crucial environmental issues.”

The video is currently available on the United Nations Environment Programme’s official channels, as well as on Event Rap and Dex McBean’s platforms.

For more information, please visit [UNEP.org] and follow the hashtag #CarbonCalamity.

