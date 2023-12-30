JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) hosted the AIU South Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-24

Jabalpur, India, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) hosted the prestigious Association of Indian Universities (AIU) South Zone Inter-University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-24. The tournament showcased the outstanding skills of the top 58 basketball teams from South Indian Universities and was a grand success. The basketball match took place at the JAIN Global Campus in Kanakapura from December 25 to 28, 2023, and involved 696 players participating in 79 matches.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Women’s Basketball Team emerged as the winners of the tournament. The University of Madras secured the runner-up position followed by Hindustan University, and SRM IST who secured 3rd and 4th position. The top 4 teams will qualify for the All India Inter-University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-24 which is scheduled to take place at DCRUST, Murtal in January 2024.

Speaking on this jubilant day, Dr. U V Sankar, Director – Sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, ‘We are immensely proud of our players who demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship throughout the AIU South Zone Inter University Women’s Basketball Tournament 2023-24. Hosting the event was an honour, and emerging as the winner reflects the dedication and perseverance of our team. This victory is a testament to the commitment to excellence that defines JAIN University’s sports programme.”

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by JAIN Group, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is recognised among the top universities in India and is considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from various countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

Department of Sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University’s) students and alumni are the recipients of some of the country’s and state’s top accolades such as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award and the Ekalavya Award. As on date, the university has 9 Olympians to its credit.