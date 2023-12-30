Safelane Healthcare Elevates Lives with Enhanced Skills Development Initiatives

Melbourne, Australia, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — Safelane Healthcare, a prominent National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) provider, is committed to optimizing the use of funding for participants, ensuring accuracy and adherence to NDIS guidelines. As part of this commitment, Safelane Healthcare is addressing the precise utilization of the Skills Development and Training sub-category under capacity building supports.

Understanding Skills Development and Training: Skills Development and Training, as outlined in the NDIS Pricing Arrangements and Price Limits under code 15_037, is a specialized form of funding designed to enhance a participant’s skills and capacity for independence and community participation. This funding is instrumental in assisting participants in achieving their NDIS plan goals.

The focus of Skills Development and Training is on teaching participants new skills within a specific time frame, to foster independence to perform activities without ongoing support.

Examples of activities covered by Skills Development and Training include learning to:

Complete domestic tasks

Use public transport

Make appointments with health professionals

Navigate to local supermarkets

Prepare and cook meals

What Skills Development and Training Isn’t: It is crucial to note that Skills Development and Training Supports cannot be used to cover core supports. These funds are exclusively designated for skill-building activities and should not be utilized for ongoing sessions or to compensate for exhausted core support funding. Find out more about NDIS skills development by visiting https://safelane.com.au/disability-skill-development.

Monitoring Invoices for Accuracy: Safelane Healthcare emphasizes the importance of scrutinizing invoices to ensure accuracy and compliance with NDIS guidelines. Invoices that appear unusual, such as those billing for regular services, excessive hours, or multiple days of the week, will be subject to inquiry. This scrutiny aims to prevent unforeseen challenges for providers, Support Coordinators, and participants in the future.

To facilitate the approval process, Safelane Healthcare recommends including specific hours worked alongside the skill/activity being taught in the submitted invoices.

How Safelane Healthcare Can Help: In a groundbreaking effort to address the pressing need for skill development among disabled individuals, Safelane is proud to announce its comprehensive training courses and skill development classes tailored to empower and uplift this community. This initiative aims to enable disabled individuals to actively engage in community activities and secure sustainable livelihoods. For inquiries or assistance, Safelane Healthcare encourages individuals to reach out at 1300 10 9333 or via email at info@safelane.com.au. Visit our website https://safelane.com.au/ for more information.

Safelane Healthcare is dedicated to supporting participants, nominees, Support Coordinators, and providers in navigating the intricacies of NDIS funding, ensuring a seamless and effective utilization of resources.

