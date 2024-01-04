The Barker Team Adds More Talent to the Team

Fountain Hills, USA, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Jasmina Hodzic.

Originally from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jasmina has embraced the vibrant and diverse culture of Arizona as her home for over ten years. Her journey in this beautiful state began with academic pursuits at Arizona State University, where she delved into the dynamic world of marketing and media. Jasmina’s dedication to service and excellence was further honed through her time serving Active Duty in the United States Marine Corps. The discipline, resilience, and attention to detail she developed during her military service have been invaluable in navigating the complexities of the real estate market.

Outside of her professional endeavors, Jasmina is an avid explorer at heart. She cherishes the moments spent traveling to new destinations, experimenting with culinary creations in the kitchen, and embracing the natural beauty of Arizona through hiking.

Jasmina looks forward to guiding her clients through the real estate process every step of the way with integrity and professionalism to ensure that every client’s experience is seamless, personalized, and rewarding.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors who are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors in achieving their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales!

The Barker Team is one of the top teams in Arizona! They have made the 2023 RealTrends|America’s Best Real Estate Agents list for exemplary sales production in 2022! This ranking honors America’s finest real estate agents and teams from across the country; the agents chosen are among the top 1.5% of agents in the United States.

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com