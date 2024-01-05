Lark on 14th: Elevating UW Milwaukee Student Living

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2024-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on 14th is thrilled to announce its premier student living spaces tailored specifically for the UW Milwaukee community. Situated at the heart of convenience and style, Lark offers a unique blend of comfort, design, and accessibility to enhance the university experience.

With easy access to the UW Milwaukee campus, Lark on 14th goes beyond the conventional. A clubhouse, coffee shop, study lounge, and fitness center are all part of the campus’s effort to create a dynamic environment and provide an all-in-one living experience.

Residents have a plethora of choices, from studios to 4-bedroom apartments, each boasting granite countertops, designer kitchens, and flat-panel TVs in every living room, redefining the concept of student housing with a touch of luxury. The hassle-free living continues with inclusive Wi-Fi, on-site management, electronic security access, and a pet-friendly environment, ensuring a safe and convenient home.

Lark on 14th is about creating a community. The building offers a study lounge, a parking garage with bike storage, and plenty of nooks for quiet study or relaxation. Regular social events turn neighbors into friends, and the street-level retail and restaurants deliver an urban living experience right outside the front door.

To learn more about UW Milwaukee student housing, visit their website or call (262) 289-3111.

About Lark on 14th: Lark on 14th is a premier student housing facility located in the heart of Milwaukee, offering a range of living options from studios to 4-bedroom apartments. Designed with students in mind, Lark provides a complete living experience with modern amenities, community engagement, and a prime location near the UW Milwaukee campus. More than home, Lark on 14th is a lifestyle.

Company: Lark on 14th

Address: 811 North 14th Street

City: Milwaukee

State: Wisconsin

Zip code: 53233

Telephone number: (262) 289-3111