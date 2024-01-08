Future Electronics Recognizes Fred Gioffre for 25 Years of Service with the Company

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is celebrating employee Fred Gioffre’s 25 years of service with the Company.

Fred began his career at Future Electronics in January 1998. “I’ve been in sales from day one,” he says. His current position is Account Executive. Fred has two DECs, one in Electronics and one in Administration. “My favourite quote is from Vince Lombardi: Winners never quit, and quitters never win!”

Passionate about sales, Fred says his greatest accomplishment at Future Electronics is the relationships he’s built over the years. “In sales, the goal is to foster relationships and take accounts to higher levels while ensuring we build a partnership based on trust with the customer,” states Fred.

Fred’s manager, Tyler Kalaitzis, says of Fred: “Fred is the ultimate even-keel professional. Someone who has always been able to focus on the long-term and never get swept up by the day-to-day. In his words, which we all should live by: ‘I book it, I ship it’.”

Outside of work, Fred is passionate about music, wellness, and his family. “I love swimming, going to the gym, and playing hockey, softball, and tennis. I’m also a musician and play piano and accordion in a trio.” he says. “One of my greatest personal accomplishments is quitting smoking in 2000. I am very proud to be smoke-free for the past 23 years.”

“1998 was one of my best years,” says Fred. “I started working at Future Electronics and I married my best friend. We have two wonderful kids, who are now young adults! I am a blessed man and thankful for everything in my life.”

Future Electronics takes pride in being a wonderful place to work and grow in a career. The company is proud of Fred’s many personal and professional achievements throughout his 25 years with the organization and thanks him for his dedication and hard work. Future Electronics looks forward to many more exciting years working together to build relationships and Delight the Customer®.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###