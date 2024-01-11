Paulding County’s Skyren Concrete Owner Jason Benson, Details Ongoing Work for the Cartersville Electric Office on Erwin Street

Dallas, GA, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction, announced the company’s participation in the ongoing project to renovate and upgrade the existing electrical department headquarters, located at 320 S. Erwin Street, Cartersville, Georgia 30120.

Skyren Concrete is providing the footings, foundations for the new Elevator Pit and shaft and also installing interior and exterior concrete for this $8.4 million project.

Benson said, “We’re proud to be selected by the City Of Cartersville to be the concrete company for this project after submitting our sealed proposal in the Summer of 2023”, he continued, “to be included in the contractors that are upgrading this beautiful historic North Georgia building is another challenge that Skyren Concrete is eager to complete.”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

More About The Project: The facility had been space planned to meet current and future needs, as well as all current codes. The building does not currently have an elevator, so one will be installed requiring excavation, footings, shaft, cab, and tie-in to the facility. Structural upgrades include a small, one-story addition, reinforcement of existing footings and steel tube columns. Exterior upgrades included a new standing seam metal roof and the replacement of all storefront windows and glazing.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with the City of Cartersville’s ongoing project to renovate the Electrical Administration Building, please contact Jason Benson at (770) 410-8418 or SaFonceConcrete@gmail.com

