According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global crowd control product market looks promising with opportunities in the airport, transportation, building, and event markets. The global crowd control product market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing requirements for event management and security and rapid urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development.

In this market, stanchions & rope and barriers & fences are the major segments of crowd control product market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that barriers and fences is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high demand for versatile crowd control solutions in diverse applications.

Within this market, events will remain the largest segment due to encompasses various public gatherings requiring effective crowd management solutions.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high demand for crowd control products in various sectors.

Visiontron, Lawrence Metal, Epic Crowd Control, Znd, Jsp Safety, Tamis, Hilmerson Safety, Eastlink Manufacturing, Design Master Fence, and Sico are the major suppliers in the crowd control product market.

