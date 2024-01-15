Food Processing Equipment Industry: Legal Landscape and Technology Trends

Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book – Hot Food Processing Equipment, Bakery Processing Equipment and Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Food Processing Equipment Industry was valued at USD 44,842.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Grand View Research’s food processing equipment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Brewery Equipment Market Insights

The global brewery equipment market was valued at USD 16.52 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period. The demand for brewery equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period as beer drinkers throughout the world show an increasing preference for craft breweries due to their distinctive flavor.

Beer consumption declined during the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of the closure of the breweries and alcohol retailers owing to the lockdown, which had an effect on the market for brewing equipment. However, when breweries began to operate in 2022 and beer demand climbed, as a result of this, it is anticipated to boost demand for brewery equipment in the market, globally.

The growing popularity of beer culture is encouraging big beer manufacturers from around the world to invest in this market. Furthermore, market participants are investing in activities such as cellar equipment, outdoor expansion, improved yeast management, energy recovery methods, and brewery expansion to strengthen their market presence in the global brewing equipment market. For instance, in September 2019, Kaspar Schulz GmbH announced a collaboration with G.E additive to expand the intersection of brewing equipment manufacture and to provide sophisticated additive technologies to the brewing and beverage industries.

Hot Food Processing Equipment Market Insights

The global hot food processing equipment market size was valued at USD 20.82 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for fast food and packaged food is expected to prompt manufacturers to expand their production capabilities, thereby augmenting the demand for hot food processing equipment during the forecast period.

The growing urban population in the U.S. has influenced food preferences, thereby boosting the processed food demand. Furthermore, the market in the U.S. is undergoing a transition owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as players in this space undertook strategic acquisition and capacity expansion to meet the increasing demand for food.

Hot food processing equipment is essential in food processing. The advantages include the inactivation of food-borne pathogens and harmful constituents, as well as the extension of shelf life, improved bioavailability, taste, flavor, and enhanced functional properties such as improved levels of antioxidants. Growing demand for food and beverages is expected to boost the growth of the hot food processing equipment market during the forecast period.

Rising disposable incomes and a growing younger population with higher spending means is likely to drive the market for processed foods thereby aiding the industry growth. Preference for healthy meals and the rise of veganism among the younger population is projected to provide a good industry outlook, as food makers are likely to capitalize on the rising demand.

Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The industry participants focus on research & development activities to develop new technologies for energy-effective and sustainable food processing equipment. Along with R&D, key players also focuses on various strategies to expand the business and gain a competitive edge over their peers. Strategies adopted by the companies usually include joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, distribution agreements, and geographic expansion.

Key players operating in the Food Processing Equipment Industry are:

GEA Group AG

BAADER Group

Bühler AG

Marel

Alfa Laval

