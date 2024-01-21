Huateng Pharma’s Featured Product Line: Veterinary API and Intermediates

Hunan, China, 2024-Jan-21 — /EPR Network/ — Huateng Pharma, a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in APIs and intermediates, is proud to announce its featured product line catering specifically to the veterinary industry. With a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions, Huateng Pharma offers a comprehensive range of veterinary APIs and intermediates, including Fluralaner (CAS NO.: 864731-61-3) and Sarolaner (CAS NO.: 1398609-39-6).

As a leading player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, Huateng Pharma has established a solid reputation for its expertise and innovation in developing and producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The company’s veterinary product line represents its dedication to addressing the unique needs of the animal health industry.

Fluralaner, one of the flagship products in Huateng Pharma’s veterinary portfolio, is a highly effective API used in the treatment and prevention of various parasitic infections in animals. With its excellent safety profile and rapid action, Fluralaner has gained significant recognition among veterinarians and pet owners alike. Huateng Pharma’s Fluralaner is manufactured in compliance with the highest quality standards, ensuring its efficacy and reliability for animal health.

Sarolaner, another key product offered by Huateng Pharma, is an essential API in the fight against fleas and ticks in animals. By providing long-lasting protection, Sarolaner has become a trusted solution for veterinarians seeking effective parasite control. Huateng Pharma’s Sarolaner is produced with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring consistent potency and purity.

Mr. Xiong, Sales Director at Huateng Pharma, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s veterinary product line, stating, “We are delighted to offer our veterinary APIs and intermediates to the animal health industry. With our extensive experience in pharmaceutical manufacturing and commitment to quality, we strive to contribute to the well-being of animals worldwide. Our Fluralaner and Sarolaner products exemplify our dedication to innovation and excellence.”

Huateng Pharma’s veterinary product line is backed by state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and a team of highly skilled professionals. The company’s comprehensive capabilities span the entire development and manufacturing process, from laboratory-scale production to commercial-scale operations. By leveraging their expertise and infrastructure, Huateng Pharma ensures the efficient and reliable supply of veterinary APIs and intermediates to meet the growing demands of the industry.

