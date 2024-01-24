Lucintel Forecasts Stent Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Jan-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the stent market is projected to reach an estimated $24.1 billion by 2030 from $16.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures and rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high risk conventional surgical patients.

Browse 83 figures / charts and 74 tables in this 181 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in stent market by product type (coronary stent and peripheral vascular stent), material (metal and polymer), technology (bare metal stent, drug eluting stent, and bioreabsorbable stent), end use (hospital and ambulatory surgical center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Coronary stent market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the stent market is segmented into coronary stent and peripheral vascular stent. Lucintel forecasts that the coronary stent market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders.

“Within the stent market, the drug eluting stents segment is expected to remain the largest technology”

Based on technology the drug eluting stents segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to low restenosis rate after surgery.

“North America will dominate the stent market in near future”

North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.

Major players of stent market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Abbott Laboratory, Boston Scientific, Medtronic public limited company, C R Bard, Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Cardinal Health are among the major stent providers.

