Filtration Membrane Industry Key Players Analysis: MMS Membrane Systems and MANN+HUMMEL

Spiral Membranes Market Report Highlights

The global Spiral Membranes Market size was valued at USD 7,659.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2023-2030.

Spiral membrane is an effective solution to remove contaminants and impurities from the water, making it a preferable choice for water and wastewater treatment processes.

Moreover, the growing use of filtration membrane for separation and purification processes in the pharmaceutical industry is further expected to escalate the market’s demand.

China has dominated the spiral membranes market and accounted for a revenue share of 21.7% in 2022, followed by the U.S. and India.

The market growth in these countries is attributed to the growing population and industrial expansion, which have increased the requirement for wastewater treatment.

Moreover, various environmental regulations, coupled with government initiatives to improve water quality, are expected to fuel the demand for spiral membranes over the coming years.

Hollow Fiber Membranes Market Report Highlights

The global Hollow Fiber Membranes Market size was valued at USD 876.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth is attributed to its various characteristics, such as its high durability, high surface area, filtration rate, and higher sterilization, which ensures high purity levels and makes it the most common choice for pharmaceutical and medical applications.

China dominated the hollow fiber membranes market with a revenue share of 19.1% in 2022, followed by the U.S., India, and Japan.

The growth can be attributed to the rising need for water treatment due to growing water scarcity as a result of growing population and industrialization.

Hollow fiber membranes are an effective choice for water treatment and desalination, which makes them a critical solution for water filtration applications.

Competitive Landscape

The major players are engaging in strategies such as high R&D investments to introduce membrane separation products with enhanced durability and higher flow rates. Manufacturers are developing application-based membrane filtration to address the specific requirements of the end-use industries. Some of the major manufacturers also have an extensive distribution network to connect with their customers across regions and gain a competitive advantage.

Key players operating in the Filtration Membrane Industry are:

3M

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

SPX Flow

Kovalus Separation Solutions

