Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Future And Journey Of Decoding The Cure

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book Covers Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market. The global neurodegenerative disease industry combine to account for USD 8.33 billion revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 28.15 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 15.6% over the forecast period.

Global neurodegenerative disease therapeutics industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.The following data points will be included in the final product offering in two reports and one sector report overview.

Access the Global Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, Compiled Report By Grand View Research

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Insights

The global Parkinson’s disease treatment market size was valued at USD 4.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Report Highlights

• By drug class, the Carbidopa-Levodopa segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the high prevalence of PD and easy drug availability for the disease treatment

• The retail pharmacy distribution channel segment dominated the global industry in 2021

• This is due to the easy availability of PD drugs in well-established retail pharmacy chains including Walgreens and Walmart

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to the entry of new products into the market

• In June 2020, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. received manufacturing and marketing approval for Ongentys to treat patients with PD in Japan

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Report Highlights

• By product, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 as it is the current standard of care. In March 2022, the U.S. FDA approved the cholinesterase inhibitor Adlarity (donepezil hydrochloride) developed by Corium Inc. for the treatment of patients with AD

• Pipeline drugs are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of a strong product pipeline and their expected launch during the forecast period. Biogen’s product lecanemab (BAN2401), an anti-amyloid beta protofibril antibody for treating AD, is currently in phase 3 clinical trials

• The hospital pharmacy end-user segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high hospitalization rate. According to Alzheimer’s Association report 2022, approximately 32% of total Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s have at least one hospital discharge annually

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book – Parkinson’s Disease Treatment and Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in this market is likely to be high due to increasing number of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships undertaken by major players globally. Many established and clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies are involved in the development of novel therapies & drugs to target people with unmet clinical needs.

Key players operating in the Neurodegenerative Disease Therapeutics industry are –

• Eisai Co., Ltd.

• AbbVie Inc. (Allergan Plc.)

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Novartis AG,H. Lundbeck A/S

• Cerevel Therapeutics

• Biogen

• Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

• F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

• TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• AC Immune

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK).