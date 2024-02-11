Lucintel Forecasts Bitumen Emulsifier Market to Reach $426.1 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Feb-12 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the Bitumen Emulsifier Market is projected to reach an estimated $426.1 million by 2030 from $235.2 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing road development and maintenance activities across the world, rapid urbanization, and growth in the building and construction sector.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in bitumen emulsifier market by end use (roadways, roofing and others), surface charge type (cationic, anionic, and non-ionic type), product type (unmodified bitumen emulsifier, and polymer modified bitumen emulsifier), application (surface dressing, prime coat, fog seal, tack coat, cold mix, micro surfacing, recycling and others), setting time (rapid setting time, medium setting time and slow setting time) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Roadways market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the bitumen emulsifier market is segmented into roadways, roofing and others. Lucintel forecasts that the roadways market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increase in roadways development and maintenance activities.

“Within the bitumen emulsifier market, the cationic segment is expected to remain the largest surface charge”

Based on surface charge the cationic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better spreading and adhesion properties even under adverse environmental condition.

“Asia pacific will dominate the bitumen emulsifier market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness growth over the forecast period due to the growth of road development and building and construction in developing countries.

Major players of bitumen emulsifier market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. AkzoNobel, Kao Corporation, Arkema, Evonik, DOW, Honeywell, Croda, Ingevity, Petrochem Specialties, RX Marine International are among the major bitumen emulsifier providers.

