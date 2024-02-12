Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2023-2028

The global outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market is projected to reach $51.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2024-2030. The growth of outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market is driven by increasing semiconductor content within electronics products to provide greater functionality and higher levels of performance, growth in demand for smartphones and internet connected devices, and increasing electronic content in automotive for safety, navigation, fuel efficiency, emission reduction, and entertainment system.

Market Segmentation:

Based on service type, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market is segmented into assembly & packaging and testing. The assembly & packaging segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2023 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing demand for telecom infrastructure and electronic products across the globe.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing adoption of IoT (internet of things), increasing electronic content per vehicle, and growing industrial automation in countries, such as China, Taiwan, and India.

Key Players in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing market are Advanced Semiconductor, Amkor, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology, Siliconware Precision Industries, PTI (Powertech Technology Inc.), United test and assembly center Ltd, King Yuan Electronics co, Ltd., ChipMOS.

