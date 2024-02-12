Lucintel Forecasts Energy Cable Market to Reach $194.2 Billion by 2030

According to the recent study the Energy Cable Market is projected to reach an estimated $194.5 billion by 2030 from $134.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in electricity consumption due to industrialization, urbanization, electrification of rural areas, and increasing construction activities.

Browse 114 figures / charts and 72 tables in this 185 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in energy cable market by product type (low voltage energy cables and power cables), voltage type (low voltage cables, medium voltage cables, and high voltage cables), end use industry (utilities, industrial, residential, and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Low voltage cables market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the energy cable market is segmented into low voltage cables, medium voltage cables, and high voltage cables. Lucintel forecasts that the low voltage cables market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in construction as well as automotive sector, especially in China and India.

“Within the energy cable market, the Utilities segment is expected to remain the largest end use industries”

Based on end use industries the utilities segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continuous expansion in electrical infrastructure to fulfill growing electricity demand.

“Asia pacific will dominate the energy cable market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market over the forecast period due toe conomic expansion, industrialization, urbanization, and rural electrification projects, particularly in India and China, are leading the demand for energy cables.

Major players of energy cable market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Prysmian Group, Nexans S.A., Leoni AG, NKT A/S, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Encore Wire Corporation, KEI Industries Limited, and Southwire are among the major energy cable providers.

