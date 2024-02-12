Industrial Chocolate Market to Hit US$ 87.68 billion by 2033| Future Market Insights Inc.

According to forecasts, the global industrial chocolate market may reach US$ 57 billion by 2023, recording a 4.4% CAGR. By 2033, the market is expected to reach US$ 87.68 billion.

In the food and beverage industry, resolution is being driven by heightened awareness of food brands. Companies are being encouraged to introduce novel items by the increasing emphasis on offering a unique experience. A greater feeling of accountability for sourcing, production, and the treatment of persons involved in the output goes hand in hand with this understanding.

The procurement and transportation of food goods are being impacted by the growing amount of laws and regulations. Customers look for certified products due to ethical and environmental concerns. Vendors provide a range of experiences, from shared to multidimensional, to satisfy customers.

The market leaders are developing products to meet consumers’ rapidly evolving needs. This may improve their happiness and health, and ensure the cultivation and manufacture of cacao beans and chocolate are of the highest quality. It is becoming increasingly evident that the demand for healthier and sustainable products is fueled by a paradigm shift in behavior and an awareness of health and obesity. Several companies are working to stay relevant in the changing marketplace, changing tastes, and changing consumer demands.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Cocoa butter is expected to dominate the total industrial chocolate market in 2023 with a CAGR of 3.5%.

The United States, a leading industrial chocolate market, is expected to reach US$ 15.2 billion.

Competitive Landscape:

There is a high concentration of industrial chocolate in the global market, with over 90% of total revenues accounted for by the top four players. Leading vendors are expanding their capacity into cocoa-producing countries to stay better protected from unbalanced climatic and economic conditions in the market.

As companies focus more on enhancing discovery through a variety of cultural and novelty influences and refine the products they offer, they may be able to attract new consumers around the world.

There are several top players in the global industrial chocolate market, including Barry Callebaut Group, Cargill, Fuji Oil, and Cémoi, who compete based on product innovation, quality, and price.

Several prominent companies dominate this market, including Alpezzi Chocolate SA de CV, Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Davis Chocolate, Ferrero International S.A., Foleys Candies LP, Guittard Chocolate Co., IRCA Spa, Lotus Chocolate Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., and others.

Recent Developments:

In June 2022, PRONATEC, a supplier of fair-trade, eco-friendly ingredients, opened its new factory to process 100% organic cocoa in Beringen, Switzerland. In addition to producing organic cocoa mass, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder, this facility is the first of its kind in Switzerland. Around 15,000 tons of cocoa beans can be processed each year by small cooperatives.

It was announced in February 2022 that a Malaysian cocoa manufacturer had signed a contract with Clegg Food Projects to convert a former Philips Avent facility into a cocoa and chocolate factory.

A partnership with a local manufacturer in India in 2020 resulted in Cargill opening its first chocolate manufacturing facility in mid-2021. The facility produced 10,000 tons of chocolate compounds in its first year.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the Industrial Chocolate Market is Segmented as:

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

By Application, the Industrial Chocolate Market is Segmented as:

Bakery

Ice cream and Frozen Dessert

Dairy

Cereals

Others

By Type, the Industrial Chocolate Market is Segmented as:

Confectionery

Cocoa and Other Products

By Region, Industrial Chocolate Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia

