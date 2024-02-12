Exploring Growth Avenues in the RTD Canned Cocktail Market: Anticipated to Reach US$ 33.247 Billion by 2033

From 2023 to 2033, the RTD canned cocktail market is predicted to grow at a 6% CAGR. The RTD canned cocktail market is expected to grow from US$ 18.822 billion in 2023 to US$ 33.247 billion by 2033, according to forecasts.

The demand for convenient and revitalising alcoholic beverages has resulted in tremendous expansion in the RTD Canned Cocktail market. Ready-to-drink cocktails are becoming increasingly popular as a result of our hectic lifestyles and increased preference for things that can be enjoyed quickly. Furthermore, the production of novel and different flavours stimulates demand and supports in industry expansion.

Furthermore, because they spend more time at home, customers are aiming to broaden their horizons by tasting new beverages. RTD drinks provide consumers with the same option, fuelling growth in the RTD canned cocktail market.

Customers’ need for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages is driving considerable growth in the RTD Canned Cocktail market. Cocktails in cans provide a hassle-free drinking experience for folks who lead hectic lives and require on-the-go alternatives. The availability of a diverse selection of flavours and premium ingredients in these portable beverages also helps to drive market growth.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry – Get Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14248

Key Takeaways:

Among the product type segment, sales of vodka RTD canned cocktail are projected to account for 19.2% of the total market share in 2022.

Sales of flavoured RTD canned cocktails will increase at an impressive 11.3% CAGR through 2032.

Demand for RTD canned cocktails in the retail segment will surge at a 11.9% CAGR over the assessment period.

The U.S. is projected to lead the North America RTD canned cocktail market, with sales growing at a 9.9% CAGR through 2032.

Germany will emerge as a lucrative pocket in the Europe RTD canned cocktails market. Demand in Germany is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR through 2032.

Sales in the India RTD canned cocktail market are forecast to grow at a stupendous 12.1% CAGR over the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global RTD canned cocktails market are investing in research & development to improve the variety and quality of their products to improve sales. In addition to this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their global presence. For instance:

In June 2019, ASDA released ‘Throw’ by Boulevard, an energy organic martini.

Hochstadter reduced the size of their canned cocktails by about 100 ml/3.38 fl. oz. so that stacking is simple and the overall amount of alcohol consumed in a single serving is kept to a minimum.

Big Hammer produced slimmer cans to make its canned cocktails more accessible to female consumers, who are the company’s primary market.

RTD Canned Cocktail Market By Category

By Product Type:

Cider

Gin

Vodka

Wine

Whiskey

Rum

Hard Seltzer

Cocktail

By Flavor:

Natural/Unflavoured

Flavoured

By Sales Channel:

On-Trade/Food Service

Institutional Sale

Retail Hyper market/Super market Convenience Store Specialty Stores Liquor Shop/Beverage Exclusive Airport Retail

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14248

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How big is the RTD canned cocktail market?

The RTD canned cocktail market will reach nearly US$ 19 Bn by 2022.

What is the North America RTD canned cocktail market outlook?

The North America RTD canned cocktail market is expected to grow at a 11.6% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

At what rate will RTD canned cocktail demand grow in Europe?

The demand for RTD canned cocktail is expected to grow at 11.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

What are the key trends driving RTD canned cocktail sales?

Growing demand for flavored drinks with low alcohol content, along with wide availability of new and innovative drinks through online channels are the key trends driving RTD canned cocktail sales.

At what rate will RTD canned cocktail demand grow in India?

The India RTD canned cocktail market will expand at a 12.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Significant RTD Canned Cocktail Manufacturers

Anheuser-Bosch InBev

Diageo PLC

Duvel Moortgat USA Ltd.

AB InBev

Brown-Forman

Dulce Vida

Manchester Drinks Co.

Novo Fogo

S.A.B. de C.V.

Bacardi Limited

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Cider

Gin

Vodka

Wine

Whiskey

Rum

Hard Seltzer

Cocktail

By Flavor:

Natural/Unflavored

Flavored

By Sales Channel:

On-trade/Food Service

Institutional Sale

Retail Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Store Specialty Stores Liquor Shop/Beverage Exclusive Airport Retail

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Lift the Veil on Our Methodological Excellence

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14248

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube