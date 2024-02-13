Construction Fasteners Industry: Application Movement Analysis and Market Share, 2022 – 2030

Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book – Mechanical Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Bolts, Rivets, Screws and Nails Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Mechanical Anchors Market Growth & Trends

The global mechanical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 2,319.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The mechanical anchors have potential demand and installation across the building and construction sector including historic masonry materials. These anchors mechanically anchor themselves in the base material with the help of friction and some type of movement to achieve holding values.

The rapidly expanding construction industry is driving demand for the mechanical anchor industry growth. The increasing focus on advanced architectural design across the construction sector is expected to create potential demand over the forecast timeframe from 2023 to 2030. The economic development across rapidly developing countries including China and India is further estimated to accelerate growth during the forecast timeframe.

The continuous involvement of the government and international non-profit organizations for the development of respective areas and countries, in terms of advanced structural designs, that can meet the sustainable goals of the future is helping to generate market demand for mechanical anchors. Additionally, the rising focus to limit the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) across the buildings and construction industry is another factor anticipated to create demand in the near future.

Nails Market Growth & Trends

The global construction nails market size is expected to reach USD 14.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of wood in construction applications in countries across the world owing to the prevailing trend of developing sustainable and green buildings. Furthermore, the utilization of wood in construction applications is cost-effective and results in low carbon emissions.

As construction nails, especially stainless steel nails, are increasingly used in wood-based construction owing to their strength and corrosion-resistant properties, the surge in the development of wood-based sustainable and green buildings is expected to fuel the growth of the market for these nails over the forecast period.

The global construction industry is also witnessing significant growth owing to rising public and private investments in the development of infrastructure related to transport, residential spaces, and commercial buildings. Factors such as the growing global population, rising per capita income of people in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, India, and China, and ongoing urbanization are fueling the construction of residential and non-residential spaces worldwide. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global demand for the product in the coming years.

The risen demand for seismic-resistant houses in regions such as North America to mitigate the risks of earthquakes is also driving the construction of lightweight wood-based structures as wood is flexible and can withstand the impact of low-intensity earthquakes and light tornadoes. Since construction nails are increasingly used to fix wooden structures and hold different materials together using friction in the axial direction and shear strength in the lateral direction, it is expected to drive the growth of the market for them during the forecast period.

