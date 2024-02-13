Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry on Track for Striking 4.8% CAGR, Envisions US$ 5.9 Billion Landscape by 2028 | FMI

The Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry is gearing up for a significant expansion, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2028. This anticipated growth is poised to elevate the industry from an estimated USD 4.4 billion to an impressive USD 5.9 billion. These findings, unveiled in a comprehensive study covering the years 2022 to 2028, come at a pivotal moment as the market and global economy rebound from the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite facing challenges, the Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry has proven resilient, and the forecasted growth serves as a beacon of hope for industry stakeholders. The study offers a thorough analysis of the market’s historical trends and presents insights into its future trajectory, providing a valuable resource for informed decision-making.

The Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry research demonstrates the current and future Market share of each region along with the important countries in the respective region. Key regions include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Segmentation Analysis based on By Product Type

Tooth Brush

Dental Polishing Devices

Dental Scalers

Other Dental Devices

Segmentation Analysis based on By-Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry Players

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Procter & Gamble Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Unilever plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Ultradent Products Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona.

What does the Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry research hold for the readers?

One by one company profiles of key vendors.

Influence of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry.

Evaluation of supply-demand ratio in every end-use industry.

Regional analysis based on Market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Positive and negative aspects associated with the consumption of Dental Hygiene Devices.

The Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry research clears away the following queries:

What is the present and future outlook of the Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry based on region? What tactics are the Dental Hygiene Devices Market vendors implementing to give tough competition to their business counterparts? What are the macro- and microeconomic factors affecting the Global Dental Hygiene Devices Industry? Which end-use segment is expected to lead by the end of 2029? Why region have the highest consumption of Dental Hygiene Devices?

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

