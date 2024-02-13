Rapid Growth Forecasted: E-commerce Packaging Sector to Surge at 10.6% CAGR, Fueled by Increasing Online Shopping Trends

The e-commerce Packaging Market is estimated to be worth US$ 76.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 210 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 10.6%. The surge in the adoption of e-commerce, as consumers increasingly shift towards online shopping. This evolving trend is a key driver behind the heightened demand for specialized e-commerce packaging solutions, uniquely crafted to cater to the specific requirements of online retailers.

E-commerce businesses recognize packaging as an integral part of their brand identity. They strategically invest in designs that not only serve the functional purpose of product protection but also aim to curate a positive and memorable unboxing experience for customers. The expansion of cross-border e-commerce results in increased demand for packaging solutions that can withstand international shipping challenges. Packaging designs must comply with diverse regulations and ensure product safety during global transit.

The rising integration of technology into packaging, such as QR codes, RFID tags, and smart packaging features, enhances the overall customer experience. E-commerce businesses leverage technology to provide product information, enable tracking, and add interactive elements. The global focus on environmental sustainability drives demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. E-commerce companies are increasingly adopting recyclable materials, reducing single-use plastics, and implementing sustainable packaging practices to meet consumer expectations.

Upcoming Trends in the E-Commerce Packaging Industry:

Minimalist Packaging: Consumers are gravitating towards minimalist packaging designs that reduce waste and are visually appealing, reflecting a trend towards simplicity and sustainability. Rise of Smart Packaging: Smart packaging solutions incorporating technologies like RFID tags and QR codes enable better tracking, authentication, and engagement with consumers, shaping the future of e-commerce packaging. Circular Economy Initiatives: Adoption of circular economy principles such as recyclability, reusability, and compostability in e-commerce packaging is becoming a prominent trend as companies aim to minimize environmental impact and create closed-loop systems. Biodegradable and Compostable Materials: Increasing awareness about plastic pollution is driving the demand for biodegradable and compostable packaging materials derived from renewable sources, aligning with sustainability goals and consumer preferences. On-Demand Packaging Solutions: With the rise of custom and small-batch orders in e-commerce, on-demand packaging solutions that optimize material usage and reduce excess packaging are emerging as a significant trend, offering flexibility and efficiency to online retailers. Intelligent Packaging for Fresh Products: The demand for fresh food and perishable goods delivery continues to increase, driving the adoption of intelligent packaging solutions equipped with sensors and indicators to monitor product freshness, temperature, and shelf life during transit.

E-Commerce Packaging Industry Report Scope: 2024-2034

Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023, the e-commerce packaging market expanded at a CAGR of 11.4%.

Based on product, the corrugated box segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2034.

The e-commerce packaging demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2034.

In the United States, the e-commerce packaging industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 11.7% between 2024 and 2034.

The e-commerce packaging market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.8% during 2034.

Leading e-Commerce Packaging Companies Profiled:

Amcor Plc. Berry Global Group, Inc. CCL Industries Coveris Sealed Air Sonoco Products Company WINPAK Ltd. Alpha Packaging Constantia Flexibles Mondi Gerresheimer AG Silver Spur Corp. Greif Transcontinental Inc. ALPLA

Key Segments

By Product:

Corrugated Box

Poly Bags

Tapes

Protective Packaging

Mailers

Others

By Material:

Plastic

Corrugated Board

Paper And Paperboard

Woods

By Application:

Electronics And Electrical

Apparels And Accessories

Personal Care

Household

Food And Beverages

Pet Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

