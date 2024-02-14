Penetration Testing Market Achieves US$ 7,363.3 Million, Eyes 14.4% CAGR by 2034

The global penetration testing market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 1913.6 million by 2024. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the penetration testing market. The trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 7,363.3 million.

The global penetration testing market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period, primarily driven by several key factors. The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks have placed cybersecurity at the forefront of organizational priorities. To combat these threats and protect sensitive data, companies are turning to penetration testing.

The adoption of cloud-based security solutions is also on the rise, creating a parallel need for penetration testing services to ensure the integrity of these cloud environments. The global trend towards digitization, particularly in developing countries, has led to the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-based connected devices. This surge in digital transformation initiatives drives the demand for penetration testing as organizations aim to secure their expanding digital ecosystems.

Request for a Sample of this Research Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2447

The growth of internet activities worldwide and the increasing emphasis on security further propel the penetration testing market. This is particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, where remote work and increased online interactions have exposed vulnerabilities in business networks and applications.

Despite these opportunities, challenges exist. A lack of skilled personnel and awareness in some developing and underdeveloped countries may hinder market growth. Nonetheless, adopting hybrid work models and the government’s growing reliance on digital platforms for citizen services are expected to sustain the demand for vulnerability testing.

Key Takeaways from the Penetration Testing Market Report:

The market valuation in 2023 was US$ 1,676.6 million.

Based on type, network penetration testing is expected to dominate at a market share of 34.30% in 2024.

Based on components, the software will register at a market share of 65.1% in 2024.

The penetration testing market size expanded at 13.3% CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Japan is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 14.30% by 2034.

India experienced significant growth at a CAGR of 17.70% by 2034.

Competitive Landscape:

The penetration testing industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors. Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

Some of the key developments are:

NetSPI, a prominent cybersecurity firm, is at the forefront of innovation in security testing, bringing a revolutionary approach to safeguarding machine learning models. In a landscape where compliance and data protection regulations are becoming increasingly stringent, NetSPI’s ML/AI penetration testing is a game-changer designed to help organizations maintain compliance with industry standards and regulatory mandates.

In May 2022, Cisco Inc. made significant strides in bolstering cybersecurity measures for small and medium-sized companies (SMBs) in the Asia Pacific. Cisco introduced a cybersecurity assessment tool designed to empower SMBs with a better understanding of their security posture. This tool is a valuable addition, significantly, when cyber threats are rising, and businesses of all sizes need to fortify their defenses.

Leading Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Microfocus

Qualys Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Core Security SDI Corporation

Whitehat Security

Trustwave Holdings Inc.

Checkmarx.com LTD

VERACODE Inc.

Secure Works Inc.

Acunetix

Seize the Opportunity: Buy Now for a Thorough Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2447

Penetration Testing Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Network Penetration Testing

Web Application Penetration Testing

Mobile Application Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Penetration Testing

Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing

By Component:

Software

Pen-test Services (Consulting and Software-as-a-Service)

By Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Consumer Goods and Retail

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Government

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube