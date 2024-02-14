Driving Growth: Projecting a 7.2% CAGR Surge in the Global Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Market by 2033

According to Future Market Insights, the global automotive repair & maintenance services market is expected to be valued at US$ 915.88 billion in 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 1,850 billion.

The market presents significant market opportunities for key players due to the growing trend of vehicle customization, higher disposable income levels, and increasing automotive safety regulations. Additionally, the demand for technologically advanced features further enhances the market potential for these players.

Increasing adoption of vehicle diagnostic tools and higher vehicle sales is expected to drive market growth. A rise in local shop owners and the prevalence of mergers and acquisitions among key players are anticipated to create opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5335

To expand their customer base, automotive service companies are increasingly embracing artificial intelligence-based automated vehicle inspection technology for efficient vehicle inspections. A notable example is the collaboration between Scope Technology, a United States-based tech firm, and Microsoft’s Azure cloud computation in February 2022. This partnership aims to develop AI-automated vehicle inspection technology that enables visual inspections in under 5 minutes, resulting in a significant cost reduction of 50%.

Rising penetration of electric vehicles is further projected to drive market growth. This accelerated adoption of electric vehicles can be attributed to government initiatives and support aimed at improving environmental quality and reducing reliance on crude oil. Moreover, it is projected that battery electric vehicle repair and maintenance costs will be approximately 40% lower than those of internal combustion engine vehicles, further driving the market’s expansion.

Key Takeaways

United States automotive repair & maintenance services market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the passenger car segment is projected to grow with a significant CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The market in India is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% throughout the forecast period.

“Increasing adoption of vehicle diagnostic tools and increasing automobile sales are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period,” comments an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive repair & maintenance services market is extremely competitive, with various key industry players investing heavily in providing these services.

The key industry players are Arnold Clark Automobile Ltd., Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Ashland Automotive Group Inc., Belron International Ltd, Driven Brands Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Carmax Autocare Center, Firestone Complete Autocare, Halfords Group PLC, Monro Inc.

Key industry players are utilizing organic growth strategies like acquisitions, mergers, tie-ups, and collaboration to bolster their product portfolio. This is expected to propel the global automotive repair & maintenance services market.

On November 4, 2022, Belron International Ltd. confirmed its submission of a Commitment Letter to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This letter signifies their determination to establish science-based emissions reduction targets, aligning with the objectives of the Paris Agreement

In March 2021, Monro, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Mountain View Tire & Service, Inc. The acquisition not only strengthens Monro, Inc.’s foothold in the western region but also expands its overall presence to a total of 116 stores, further positioning the company in an attractive market.

In July 2022, FullSpeed Automotive® announced its accelerated growth plans through acquisitions to expand to 1,000 units by the end of 2023. As a leading franchisor and operator of automotive aftermarket repair facilities, FullSpeed Automotive® is known for its flagship brands Grease Monkey® and SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service®.

Direct Purchase of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5335

Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services Industry Survey

By Services & Parts

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Brake Oil

Grease

Tires

Batteries

Wear & Tear Parts

Air Filter

Cabin Filter

Oil Filter

Wiper Blades

Others

By Service Providers

Automobile Dealerships

Franchise General Repairs

Specialty Shops

Locally Owned Repair Shops

Tire Shops

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

LCV

HCV

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI’s Comprehensive Coverage of the Automotive Landscape

Hydrostatic Transmission Market:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydrostatic-transmission-market

Automotive Lighting Market:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-lighting-market

Electric Kick Scooter Market:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/electric-kick-scooter-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube