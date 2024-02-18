Angel Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai Protects You Throughout the Medical Transfer

Mumbai, India, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Protection of the patients during the time of medical transportation is essential and it helps in concluding the evacuation mission without hampering the medical condition of the patient at any point. For the benefit of the patients the team at Angel Air Ambulance is offering Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai that promises to cover longer distances without causing fatalities on the way or making it possible for the patients to travel in a risk-free manner. We have experience of over a decade means patients are offered quality care and comfort all along the journey.

Our team of air ambulance transportation specialists organizes medical flights which are staffed by flight nurses and paramedics to make sure patients are offered the right medical support during the entire trip and their health is kept stable. We make the transportation experience easier for the patients to travel for longer duration without experiencing any discomfort or trauma during the journey. The aircraft carriers offered by Air Ambulance from Chennai are approved for medical relocation missions and include state-of-the-art medical equipment to ensure the journey is in the favor of the patients.

Safety and Professionalism are Our Number One Priority at Angel Air Ambulance Service in Chennai

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Chennai provides the highest level of attention and support to all patients during the time of transportation and ensures the journey turns out to be in their best interest. We utilize world-class facilities and sophisticated equipment that prove to be beneficial and help in making your relocation mission smooth from start to end. Our time-efficient manner of operation is considered a beneficial aspect of opting for our service and we manage the entire repatriation mission effectively.

Once it so happened that our team of call-taking staff at Air Ambulance from Chennai was contacted to compose the evacuation mission for a patient suffering from leukemia and needed to be transferred to a medical center in Mumbai as soon as possible. We equipped the air ambulance with essential medication and equipment that were necessary for making the transportation process risk-free for the patient and ensured the entire journey was composed in concern with the underlying medical condition of the patient. We made sure a medical team with expertise and experience followed the patient all along the journey to offer good care and manage the delivery of medical support whenever required.