Blues Legend BB King’s Grandson Brings together Hundreds in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2024-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — 300 guests from across Tampa Bay united at The Gentleman’s Course Masquerade Gala at the historic Fort Harrison. The Gentlemen’s Course was founded by Mr. Christopher King, grandson of Blues legend, BB King. The event raised awareness about human trafficking, while also stressing the importance of learning one’s human rights and believing in oneself. Three Florida community leaders were also presented with the Presidential Service Award for their volunteer service.

The Gentlemen’s Course, Inc., is a nonprofit founded by King to educate youth in etiquette, human rights, and human trafficking prevention.

The event was an elegant affair and attendees came together to provide education and services to at-risk youth regarding human trafficking prevention.

According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, Florida has continued to rank third in the U.S. for human trafficking cases. In 2021, the state had 781 cases, which is 7.54% of the U.S. total. And, half of Florida’s human trafficking victims are minors.

To close the event, King said, “I do have a special thank you I have reserved for last. This event would not be possible without the generosity of the Church of Scientology. The Church sponsors United for Human Rights and in addition to providing this venue, the food, the décor, they support me throughout the year to forward my mission. I thank you.”

The Gentlemen’s Course partners with United for Human Rights of Florida which provides age appropriate PSAs and complimentary booklets educating youth about their human rights, how to stand up for them and how to protect the rights of others.

To make human rights a reality, the Church of Scientology sponsors United for Human Rights, the world’s largest awareness campaign, in support of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. To date, the campaign has reached over 500 million people across some 190 nations. The fight to protect human rights for all is inspired by the words of Scientology Founder and Humanitarian, L. Ron Hubbard, “Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

United for Human Rights is an international nonprofit, non-religious educational program based on the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its purpose is to teach youth their human rights to create valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. United for Human Rights is one of eight humanitarian programs the Church of Scientology supports.

