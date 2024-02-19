Biltmore Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry Phoenix Elevates Patient Comfort Standards

Phoenix, AZ, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Biltmore Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry in Phoenix, AZ is elevating the patient comfort standards. Many people have dental anxiety and repel from going to the dentist. So, enhancement in patient comfort is a preliminary aspect that the dental office should focus on.

Dr. Brandon Harris, the dentist in Biltmore Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry, states, “Patients are the lifeline of a dental office. Proper ambiance and comfort are required so that they can address their concerns easily. There are three kinds of people: introverts, omniverts, and extroverts. Extroverts are expressive, but omnivores and introverts are not open enough to show their concerns. We also provide sedation dentistry so that we can minimize the dental anxiety among the patients.”

Basically, dentists in Phoenix, AZ, take dental anxiety as the main source of discomfort. There are several procedures where a patient can face huge pain, like dental implant surgery and root canal treatment. So, basic sedatives can minimize the pain and increase the patient’s comfort. IV sedation and nitrous oxide (laughing gas) sedation are the common types of sedatives that are used to increase patient comfort and efficient treatment.

Dr. Brandor Harris further addresses, “We as dentists need to understand every aspect related to dental and oral health. If the patients are facing dental anxiety or an uncomfortable situation, then they will not address their concerns properly. This may lead to improper treatment, which can lead to a complex dental situation. Hence, a patient’s comfort is important to provide effective treatment.“

