Lucintel Forecasts Electric Motor Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2023 to 2028

According to the recent study the electric motor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in demand for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems along with favourable regulatory norms for electric vehicles, and rising awareness regarding green vehicles among customers.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in electric motor market by motor type (alternate current (AC) motor and direct current (DC) motor), output power (integral horsepower (IHP) output and fractional horsepower (FHP) output), application (automotive, HVAC, medical equipment, industrial machinery, home appliances, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Alternate current motor (AC) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on motor type, the electric motor market is segmented into alternate current (AC) motor and direct current (DC) motor. Lucintel forecasts that the alternate current motor (AC) market is expected to remain the largest segment as these motors are smaller, cheaper, and lighter in weight and has longer service life than DC motors.

“Within the electric motor market, the industrial machinery segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the industrial machinery segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to electric motors used in pumping systems, compressors, and other turbo machinery equipment for the manufacturing and processing of products in various industries such as chemicals, oil and gas production and refining, mining, food and beverages industry.

“Asia pacific will dominate the electric motor market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to rapid industrialization, massive demand of electric vehicles, and increasing government regulations regarding motor efficiency.

Major players of electric motor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Nidec, ABB, Siemens, WEG, Robert Bosch, Toshiba Corporation, Denso Corporation, ARC Systems, Rockwell Automation, and Emerson Electric are among the major electric motor providers.

