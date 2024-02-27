How Sustainable Practices are Reshaping the Fertilizer Industry?

Fertilizer Industry Data Book – Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, Foliar, Water-soluble, Biofertilizers, And Fertilizer Additives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Fertilizer Industry was estimated at 201.3 Million Tons in 2021, and it is expanding at a significant CAGR of 1.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The fertilizer industry database, compiled by Grand View Research, is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Access the Global Fertilizer Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Growth & Trends

The global nitrogenous fertilizer market size is estimated to reach USD 94.02 billion by 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness amongst farmers regarding maintaining nutritional balance in the soil. Increasing population across the globe has generated the need to improve the annual crop yield to feed the population, which has boosted the agriculture sector across the globe. Hydrogen and nitrogen are the major raw materials used for manufacturing nitrogenous fertilizers. Nitrogen is required in large quantities by plants and is the primary nutrient in fertilizers. Hydrogen is a crucial component of ammonia, which is an important ingredient in numerous fertilizers. Nearly all commercial-scale ammonia incorporates nitrogen and hydrogen. Raw material Availability impacts nitrogenous fertilizer prices and production.

Key manufacturers are investing profoundly in R&D activities for launching new products and broadening their product portfolios. Major players in the market are increasing the reach of their products to a larger consumer base by setting up retail outlets at strategic locations in various countries to support farming communities in the respective localities. The Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to the presence of numerous agrarian economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and others in the region. India and China are expected to lead the nitrogenous fertilizer market over the forecast period.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Fertilizer Industry Data Book – Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, Foliar, Water-soluble, Biofertilizers, And Fertilizer Additives Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Biofertilizers Market Growth & Trends

The global biofertilizers market size is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for organically produced food products across emerging economies backed with growing economic stability is the key boost to the marketspace.

Organic food products are naturally-derived without utilizing any food additives or synthetic chemicals. Key contributors to the organic food market include organically produced meat and dairy products, organically cultivated fruits and vegetables, and naturally-derived beverages, which include both alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Growing consumer preference for healthy eating habits globally coupled with rising disposable income levels of individuals in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Japan, India, and Thailand, is projected to boost the demand for organic food and beverage products in the region.

Further, according to the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture, number of organic farmers has grown significantly since 2000 due to the constant efforts undertaken by government agencies and agricultural and environmental authorities globally. The government to raise awareness about the benefits of switching to organic harvesting and incentives to promote sustainable farming practices. The largest market for organic food retail sales in 2017 and 2018 was the U.S. followed by Germany, France, China, and Italy, respectively. Growing acceptance of organic-based farming techniques and consumer inclination toward organic food are anticipated to drive the demand for organic fertilizers in the foreseeable future.

Go through the table of content of Fertilizer Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Fertilizer industry are:

OCI Nitrogen

Koch Fertilizer LLC

Coromandel International

Haifa Chemicals

Novozymes

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter