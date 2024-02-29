Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry Anticipating a CAGR of 4.9% and a Valuation of US$ 3.2 Billion by 2032 | FMI Reveals

The Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry is on the brink of a remarkable expansion, as highlighted in the latest report from Future Market Insights (FMI). Projections indicate a substantial growth from US$ 2 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$ 3.2 billion by 2032, propelled by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032.

This growth is underpinned by noteworthy advancements in syringe and injector technologies, reflecting the industry’s commitment to meeting evolving clinical and patient needs. Manufacturers have embraced extensive innovation, contributing to a surge in the market. FMI’s comprehensive report suggests a positive trajectory for the industry, with exciting growth trends on the horizon.

A driving force behind this expansion is the escalating global prevalence of allergies. Individuals experiencing allergic reactions to dust, insect bites, venom, food, and food additives have significantly contributed to the expanding market for epinephrine auto-injectors. Consequently, the industry is witnessing a surge in opportunities and a widening consumer base.

Vendor investments in research and development initiatives have played a pivotal role in shaping key trends and opportunities within the Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry. Notably, a significant development includes the creation of chlorofluorocarbon-free epinephrine auto-injector inhalers using hydrofluoroalkanes as propellants. This environmentally conscious approach not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also propels the industry into a new era of innovation.

However, excessive use of epinephrine can lead to adverse side effects such as cardiac arrhythmia, pulmonary edema, vomiting, and brain hemorrhage, which may pose a challenge for the Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry.

During the forecast period, the regional market for epinephrine auto-injectors is expected to be driven by the increasing number of people suffering from various types of allergies, the availability of low-cost generic epinephrine auto-injectors, and the high adoption rate of epinephrine auto-injectors in the United States. The adoption trends in the epinephrine auto-injector market are also expected to contribute to its growth.

Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry Key Takeaways:

In the United States, the epinephrine auto-injectors market size is estimated to reach US$ 1.2 Billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2032.

The epinephrine auto-injectors market share in the United Kingdom is expected to be worth US$ 132.9 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.6% through 2032.

China’s epinephrine auto-injectors market share is expected to reach US$ 233.7 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.2% through 2032.

The market share for epinephrine auto-injectors in Japan is expected to be valued at US$ 188.5 Million by 2032, expanding at a 3.3% annual rate through 2032.

South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 117.6 Million in epinephrine auto-injectors by 2032, with a CAGR of 2.8% through 2032.

The epinephrine auto-injectors market’s Hospitals segment from the end user category is predicted to develop at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2032.

Through 2032, the 0.3 mg sector in the epinephrine auto-injectors market’s dosage category will grow at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry Competitive Landscape:

A new market research report on epinephrine auto-injectors says that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Alk-Abello A/S, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Mylan N.V., Antares Pharma is among the legacy player’s vendors.

The research offers a comprehensive competition analysis of these top competitors in the epinephrine auto-injectors market, including Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry growth, epinephrine auto-injectors market share, Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry adoption trends and important market strategies.

Recent Development in the Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry:

Antares Pharma (US) struck an arrangement with Lunatus Global Medical Supplies in August 2020. (Dubai). Antares will deliver packaged goods to Lunatus under this arrangement, and Lunatus will submit and get regulatory permission for XYOSTED in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as well as promote, market, and distribute XYOSTED in these two countries.

SHL Medical (Switzerland) bought Weibel CDS in March 2020. (Switzerland). The goal of this purchase was to increase SHL Medical’s capacity to develop more sophisticated medication delivery systems based on human-centered designs and functionality.

Eli Lilly spent US$ 470 million and generated approximately 460 new jobs in Durham, NC in January 2020. With this extension, North Carolina’s research triangle park gained a new state-of-the-art pharmaceutical production plant.

Global Epinephrine Auto-Injectors Industry Key Segments:

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Based

Others

By Dosage:

0.15 mg

0.3 mg

Others

By Age Group:

0-4 Years

5-14 Years

15-24 Years

25-49 Years

50-64 Years

Above 65 Years

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

