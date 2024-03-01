Gas Convection Oven Market Surges to US$ 3,263.3 million by 2033

The market for gas convection oven is being propelled by the growing investment in latest kitchen appliances across the globe. The rising gas convection ovens for sale can be attributed to growing popularity of bread, pizzas, croissants, pastries, and pies, among others, that has boosted the uptake of gas convection ovens for baking purposes.

The global gas convection oven market is projected to exhibit healthy CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the gas convection oven market is US$ 2137 Mn in 2023. The value of the gas convection oven market is anticipated to reach a high of US$ 3263.3 Mn by the year 2033.

A gas convection oven is a type of oven that uses natural gas or propane as a fuel source to produce heat for cooking. It incorporates a fan and exhaust system to circulate hot air evenly throughout the oven cavity, ensuring consistent and efficient cooking results.

Demand Drivers

Increased demand for compact gas convection ovens is anticipated due to their enhanced food placement flexibility.

Efficient cooking of larger and multiple dishes compared to traditional ovens is poised to drive sales in the gas convection oven market.

Recent Developments

On March 15, 2021, Whirlpool Corporation unveiled its latest line of gas convection ovens, alongside other innovative kitchen appliances, aiming to meet the diverse needs of consumers. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s product portfolio and enhance its market presence.

In July 2019, Samsung Electronics expanded its retail footprint with the opening of 30 new stores across Maharashtra, India, showcasing its range of cutting-edge home appliances and electronics.

In September 2016, KitchenAid acquired a new technology firm specializing in oven innovations, enhancing its product offerings with advanced features such as structured air technology for improved cooking performance.

Key Players

Duke Manufacturing

G.S. BLODGETT

Admiral Craft Equipment

Alto-Shaam

Montague

Moffat Group

Cadco

Lang World

BKI

Merrychef

Southbend

Hobart

TurboChef Technologies

American Range

Toastmaster

Vulcan

Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

Star Manufacturing International

Bakers Pride

Key Segmentation

Based on Type:

Countertop Gas Convection Ovens

Floor Model Gas Convection Ovens

Based on End Use:

Food Processing

HoReCa

Bakery

Household

Others

Based On the Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

Based On Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

