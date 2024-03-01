Quantum Dot (Qd) Display Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global Quantum Dot (Qd) Display Market, valued at US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022, is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2031. This surge is propelled by the escalating demand for high-quality displays in electronic devices and the consumer inclination towards enhanced visual experiences. The market is evolving, driven by technological advancements and a shifting landscape towards energy-efficient and environmentally friendly display solutions.

Download sample PDF copy of report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32942&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

Market Size and Growth Trends:

The quantum dot display market is expected to reach US$ 8.6 Bn by the end of 2031, owing to a surge in demand for larger-sized, higher-resolution displays. The rising trend of high-resolution displays, coupled with the integration of quantum dot displays in emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices, is poised to open lucrative opportunities for key market players.

Market Drivers:

The burgeoning demand in the automotive sector, particularly for in-car infotainment systems and instrument clusters, is a significant driver. Quantum dot displays not only enhance legibility and visibility but also provide immersive displays in electric vehicles (EVs). The shift towards autonomous driving and the projected growth of the autonomous vehicles market to reach US$ 2.3 Tn by 2030 further boosts the quantum dot display market.

Additionally, the consumer electronics sector, especially smartphones and televisions, is witnessing a surge in demand for high-resolution displays with vibrant colors. Manufacturers like Samsung are leading the way with energy-efficient quantum dot display solutions, contributing to the market’s development.

Market Challenges and Environmental Concerns:

Cadmium, once extensively used in quantum dot manufacturing, faced regulatory restrictions due to its toxicity. This has led to a shift towards cadmium-free quantum dots, with researchers exploring replacements such as zinc and indium. Addressing environmental concerns, key manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop eco-friendly quantum dot technologies.

Regional Outlook:

North America holds a substantial share in the global QD LED displays market, driven by the demand for QLEDs in the aerospace & defense sector. Europe is focused on offering energy-efficient solutions, catering to the rising demand for smart homes. Asia Pacific, particularly in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea, is expected to witness significant market share growth, driven by the tech-savvy young population’s demand for higher resolution devices.

Quantum Dot (QD) Display Industry Segmentation

Material

Cadmium-containing

Cadmium-free

Component

LED

Glass Tube

Film

Device

Consumer Electronics (Television, Smartphone, Laptop, Wearable Devices, and Others)

Medical Devices

Others

Key Players:

Sony Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

3M Company

Nanosys, Inc.

Quantum Materials Corporation

Microvision Inc.

Evident Technologies

QD Vision, Inc.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=32942<ype=S&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453