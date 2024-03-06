The Global Fecal Pancreatic Elastase Testing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, diagnostic laboratory and specialty clinic markets. The global fecal pancreatic elastase testing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of pancreatic conditions, such as pancreatic insufficiency and chronic pancreatitis, growing awareness about pancreatic insufficiency, and advancements in laboratory diagnostics and technologies.

In this market, chronic pancreatitis, type 1 diabetes, and cystic fibrosis are the major segments of fecal pancreatic elastase testing market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that chronic pancreatitis is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hospitals is expected to witness the highest growth.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Laboratory Corporation of America®, Diasorin, Schebo Biotech, Immundiagnostik, Invivo Healthcare, Drg Instruments, and Verisana Laboratories are the major suppliers in the fecal pancreatic elastase testing market.

