Park Avenue Orthodontics Unveils High-Class, High-Tech Innovations for Enhanced Patient Care

New York, USA, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — Park Avenue Orthodontics, under the leadership of esteemed orthodontist Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, is proud to announce the integration of cutting-edge technology into their practice, ushering in a new era of superior patient care and treatment outcomes.

Committed to delivering unparalleled service and results, Park Avenue Orthodontics has made significant investments in the latest advancements in orthodontic technology. Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen and her dedicated team strive to provide patients with a comfortable, efficient, and rewarding orthodontic experience. By leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and tools, the practice aims to elevate standards and redefine excellence in orthodontic care.

Among the innovative devices now available at Park Avenue Orthodontics are:

Cone Beam Scanner: Offering three-dimensional imaging capabilities, the cone beam scanner provides detailed views of oral structures, enabling precise treatment planning and diagnostics. Digital X-ray: By transitioning to digital X-ray technology, Park Avenue Orthodontics enhances patient safety, reduces radiation exposure, and facilitates rapid image processing for immediate evaluation. iTero® Digital Impression Scanner: Say goodbye to messy, uncomfortable traditional impressions. With the iTero® digital impression scanner, patients enjoy a seamless, non-invasive scanning process for precise digital impressions. Propel V-Pro+: Accelerate your orthodontic journey with Propel V-Pro+, a cutting-edge tool designed to stimulate bone remodeling and enhance the effectiveness of orthodontic treatment. Electronic Medical Records (EMR): Embracing digital record-keeping, Park Avenue Orthodontics ensures the security, accessibility, and accuracy of patient information while streamlining administrative workflows. Digital Intraoral Cameras: Experience enhanced communication and visualization with digital intraoral cameras, allowing patients to see real-time images of their teeth and gums for improved understanding and collaboration. Ultra-Quiet Electric Handpieces: Designed for optimal comfort and precision, ultra-quiet electric handpieces minimize noise and vibration during procedures, enhancing the overall patient experience.

“At Park Avenue Orthodontics, we are dedicated to providing our patients with the highest level of care and innovation,” said Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen. “Our investment in cutting-edge technology reflects our commitment to excellence and ensures that each patient receives personalized treatment tailored to their unique needs.”

With the integration of these advanced technologies, Park Avenue Orthodontics reaffirms its position as a leader in orthodontic care, setting the standard for quality, comfort, and results in New York City and beyond.

For more information about Park Avenue Orthodontics and their state-of-the-art technology, please visit or contact at (347) 960-4832.

About Park Avenue Orthodontics:

Park Avenue Orthodontics, led by Dr. Janet Stoess-Allen, is a premier orthodontic practice located in the heart of New York City. Committed to excellence in patient care, Dr. Stoess-Allen and her experienced team provide personalized treatment plans using the latest advancements in orthodontic technology.