Fortescue Subsidiary Chooses Delaware for Expansion that will Bring New Hydrogen Economy Jobs to Kent County

Wilmington, DE, 2024-Mar-10 — /EPR Network/ — FFI Ionix Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue, a global green technology, energy and metals company, has chosen Dover, Delaware, to base its operations to support global decarbonization and establishment of the hydrogen economy.

FFI Ionix, which focuses on hydrogen technologies, will relocate from its approximately 15,000-square-foot site in Harrington to 60 Starlifter Avenue within the city limits of Dover. More than 22,000 square feet of the new facility’s almost 57,000 square feet will be lab space.

The physical expansion at the new location also builds capacity for future job expansion, with the potential for new professional and semi-skilled positions, including engineers, lab technicians, chemists, quality control personnel and production and warehouse associates.

“FFI Ionix’s decision to stay and grow in our state is great news for Delaware and our leadership in the hydrogen economy,” said Governor John Carney. “We recently announced investments in downtown Dover, and this expansion will bring even more activity to our state’s capital. This is what the Graduated Lab Space Grants and Strategic Fund are for: keeping and growing innovative companies here in the First State.”

FFI Ionix is part of Fortescue, a company that ranks 414th on the Forbes Global 2000 list, but its origins were founded in Delaware as Xergy. Xergy won more than $10 million in research and development funding and patented more than 100 of its membrane and device innovations before being acquired by Fortescue and transformed into FFI Ionix in 2021.

FFI Ionix is a leader in next-generation electrolysis technology, such as anion exchange membrane (AEM), and is a commercial supplier of membranes for water electrolysis, electrochemical compression, water transmission and fuel cells. The company’s advanced ion-exchange membranes enable more efficient and cost-effective electrolysis, a crucial process for producing green hydrogen from water, and represents continued leadership in membrane research, development and production that benefits customers around the world.

Its focus on innovation in the hydrogen economy aligns with green hydrogen production goals set by the recently designated and federally funded Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub (MACH2), in which Delaware companies will play key roles.

Over the last two years, Delaware Prosperity Partnership – assisted by Kent Economic Partnership and the City of Dover – helped FFI Ionix explore potential Delaware sites while the company also considered out-of-state options. DPP supported FFI Ionix’s request to the Council on Development Finance for a Graduated Lab Space Grant of up to $1,604,960; a Jobs Performance Grant of up to $70,400; and a Jobs Retention Grant of up to $42,500 from the Delaware Strategic Fund.

Distribution of these grants is dependent upon the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved FFI Ionix’s request for up to $1,717,860 in total funding. This marks the first time that a Graduated Lab Space Grant has been awarded for a site in Kent County (Central Delaware) since the program was piloted in 2021.

“This is very exciting for Dover and the greater Dover community,” said Dover Mayor Robin R. Christiansen. “Developing here reassures more jobs and more opportunities for our younger generations, in an industry with the potential to grow, all while decreasing our carbon footprint.”

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Created in 2017, Delaware Prosperity Partnership (choosedelaware.com) is the nonprofit public/private organization that leads Delaware’s statewide economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent.

About FFI Ionix

FFI Ionix Inc. is a technology development company focused on global technology leadership and commercialization of hydrogen technologies, including ion-exchange membranes for water electrolysis, electrochemical compression, water transmission and fuel cells. The United States-based company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortescue, a global green technology, energy and metals company recognized for its culture, innovation and industry-leading development of infrastructure, mining assets and green energy initiatives.