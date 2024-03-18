Blockchain Technology Market Booms with 44.3% CAGR, Set to Reach US$ 181.1 Billion by 2033

The demand for blockchain technology market is expected to increase at an astounding CAGR of 43.5% from 2022 to 2030, with the worldwide market expected to be valued at US$ 59.5 billion by that time. The target market is expected to reach an estimated US$ 3.31 billion by the end of 2022. The market for blockchain technology is growing as more and more people use blockchain-based solutions for smart contracts, digital identities, and payments. Throughout the projection period, the BFSI and retail industries’ increased focus will help the blockchain technology market develop even more.

Factors such as elevated venture capital funding and investment in blockchain technology, extensive implementation of blockchain solutions in banking and cybersecurity, large scale adoption of blockchain solutions for payment, smart contracts, and digital identities, and increasing government initiatives contribute to the exceptional growth rate of the blockchain market.

During this decade, Blockchain demand opportunities are likely to proliferate due to the limited physical transactions in the past two years and increasing virtual transactions. The heightened demand from sectors like BFSI and the retail sector will further supplement the demand for blockchain. In addition, the deep penetration of smartphones and affordable internet prices will bolster the global sales of the blockchain technology market over the next few years.

Again, the need for safe and secure transactions will propel the target market growth. The distinctive feature of ‘append only’ has made blockchain immutable and tamper-proof. This makes the technology a safe and secure way to record transactions. The retail sector, particularly brands dealing in the trade of luxury goods, will likely adopt this technology to transform into an effective business model. Thus, the target market is expected to prosper over the upcoming years

“High demand for safe and secure transactions will supplement the global growth of the blockchain technology market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Regulatory uncertainty may impede the global blockchain technology market growth.

The blockchain technology market in Asia Pacific will present significant growth by the end of 2030.

Massive government investments in blockchain network development projects drive the target market growth in China.

By industry, the BFSI segment is expected to account for major share portion due to the adoption of digital ledgers

On the basis of use case, the supply chain management will register heightened demand.

Competitive Landscape

IBM, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Microsoft, Bitfury Group Limited, Cegeka, Guardtime, CONSENSYS, PixelPlex, LimeChain, Accubits Technologies, SoluLab and Oracle, among others are some of the major players in the blockchain technology market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are capitalizing on the opportunities available in the current market scenario. These organizations are adopting tactics like product innovation, strategic partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.

Key Segments of Blockchain Technology Industry Survey

By Solution:

Applications

Middleware

Blockchain Platforms

By Use Case:

Supply Chain Management

Digital Identity

Payments and Money

Trading, Commerce and Exchange

Smart Contracts

Decentralized Finance

Others (Voting, Property Records, etc.)

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail and e-commerce

Hospitality and Travel

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others (Food and Beverages, Real Estate, etc.)

