NFC Juice Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2032 with 8.2% CAGR

The global NFC juice market value is estimated to rise from US$ 2.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 3.8 billion by 2033. Over the assessment period, global sales of NFC juices are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8.2%. Demand in the market is expected to remain high for organic NFC juices. This is due to rising end-user preference for natural and organic fruits and juices. The target segment is projected to hold a market share of 58.1% during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the NFC juice market is likely to expand rapidly. This is due to increased consumer demand for healthier, more environmentally friendly food options. Today, consumers are willing to pay a premium for NFC juices. They argue that they are healthier and more nutritious than traditional juices made from concentrates or other processed ingredients.

Because they require less shipping and storage than imported concentrate goods, NFC juices are frequently viewed as a method to help local farmers while also lowering carbon footprints. This also encourages their adoption and increases market demand. The NFC (Not from Concentrates) juice sector is ready to redefine customer expectations when it comes to fruit juice, in a new trend that is sure to shake up the beverage industry. This novel way to juice production offers a pure, unadulterated flavour experience that will revitalise the market.

Consumers are increasingly seeking authenticity and transparency in their food and beverage choices, and the NFC Juice market is perfectly poised to meet these demands. NFC juices offer a purer and more wholesome alternative to traditional juices which are often made from concentrate and mixed with additives. Companies are diversifying their product lines to meet changing consumer preferences and cater to different tastes and dietary needs. For example, some companies now offer functional NFC juices fortified with probiotics, protein, or fiber, while others offer lower sugar or low-acid varieties.

Certain NFC juice brands are also prioritizing sustainability by sourcing fruits from local, eco-friendly farms and using environmentally responsible packaging. This is anticipated to bode well for the market.

Key Takeaways from the NFC Juice Market Report:

The global NFC juice market is expected to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2033.

is expected to reach by 2033. Global demand for NFC juices is likely to soar at 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on product type, the fresh fruit NFC juices segment is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 577.5 million by 2033.

by 2033. By product claim, the organic segment is expected to hold a market share of 58.1% during the projection period.

during the projection period. The United States market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% through 2033.

through 2033. Germany NFC juice industry is projected to thrive at 10.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

Gat Foods, Dohler, Austria Juice, LemonConcentrate S.L., Poland’s Natural LLC., MAXFRUT, Trisun (Israel) L.T.D., Krones AG, Kerr Concentrates (US), Citro Globe S.r.l. (Italy), Louis Dreyfus Company, Kiril Mischief, Lemon Concentrate S.L., Prodalim Group, Sun Impex, and Arizba BV are the leading manufacturers of NFC juices listed in the report.

These players are continuously upgrading their product portfolios by launching new innovative flavors. They are also integrating new manufacturing machinery and adopting strategies such as mergers, distribution agreements, etc., to solidify their positions. For instance,

In November 2022 , The Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (LDC) developed a new product made from not-from-concentrate (NFC) orange juice.

, The Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (LDC) developed a new product made from not-from-concentrate (NFC) orange juice. In October 2020, Citrosuco partnered with FSL to supply customers with the finest FCOJ (Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice) and Orange NFCs from Brazil.

NFC Juice Market by Category:

By Product Type:

Fresh Fruits

Fresh Vegetables

Blends

By Product Claim:

Organic

Conventional

By End-Use Application:

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global NFC juice market presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the NFC juice market by product type (fresh fruits/fresh vegetables/blends), product claim (organic/conventional), an end-use application (non-alcoholic beverages/alcoholic beverages/bakery and confectionery/dairy & frozen desserts/others) across various regions.

