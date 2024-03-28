Cardiotrack, a leading provider of cutting-edge healthcare screening technology and services, secures US$2 million in Pre-series A funding

Bengaluru, India, 2024-Mar-28 — /EPR Network/ — Cardiotrack, a leading provider of data-centric healthcare screening technology and services through health and life insurance providers, today announced that it has received US$2 million in Pre series-A funding from a slew of investors, led by seasoned angel investor Girish Narasimhan. Previously, the firm had received an angel investment of US$1.6M from a cohort of UHNIs.

Cardiotrack delivers the most comprehensive at-home pathology and radiology screening services, in 300+ locations through its strong pan-India network of diagnostic centers, technicians and phlebotomists equipped with its technology, to provide the best in the industry geographical coverage and turn-around time to its health and life insurance customers. A standout feature of Cardiotrack’s unique screening technologies is the equivalent of a treadmill test, being conducted in the comfort of one’s home along with video-based recorded medical examinations. Its state-of-the-art medical and IOT grade diagnostics devices, workflow automation and health data digitisation solutions empower health & life insurance providers to offer seamless onboarding experiences while enabling their customers to take control of their health. Cardiotrack provides insights into the health of consumers like never before. Currently, it serves nine health and life insurance companies, including most of the largest insurers in India.

Commenting on the funding, Avin Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Cardiotrack, said, “We are thrilled to have secured this investment as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in our mission to drive positive change in the healthcare industry. Our revolutionary approach to healthcare screening not only enhances convenience for consumers but also enables health and life insurance providers to offer fast, comprehensive and personalised services, besides increased operational efficiency and improving our healthcare data analytics capabilities for faster and more accurate insurance underwriting. The investment further validates the venture’s direction and the immense value it brings in improving the healthcare experience for both providers and consumers.”

In his remarks, Girish Narasimhan, seasoned angel investor, Member of the Board, Cardiotrack, said, “Avin and the team are deeply committed to their mission to revolutionise healthcare screening. They also have a strong market validation by having many leading life & health insurance providers as their clients. We strongly believe the venture will rightfully cement its place among start-ups that are reshaping the future of healthcare. We thank the existing Investors of Cardiotrack for giving us the opportunity to participate in this round and are excited to partner with them at this critical juncture of growth.”

The pre-series A funding is led by Girish Narasimhan, Managing Director & Principal, Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Inc. along with seasoned professional and co-investor Y S Shashidhar, Advisor, Dubai Holdings LLC (& former Partner & Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan for Middle East, Africa and South Asia Region) joining in.

About Cardiotrack: Founded in 2015, Bengaluru-based Cardiotrack, a brand of Uber Diagnostics Pvt.Ltd., is a leading provider of cutting-edge healthcare screening technology and services to health and life insurance providers. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, it offers state-of-the-art telemedicine kits, data analytics and unique screening technologies like the equivalent of a treadmill test at home. By empowering insurance providers to offer seamless consumer experiences and enabling consumers to take control of their health, Cardiotrack makes healthcare screening more accessible, efficient, and personalised for individuals worldwide. For more information, do visit https://cardiotrack.io

For editorial queries only contact Akankhit Das Pattanayak, PRHUB | Mob: 70088 53515| akankhit@prhub.com or Komal Patro, PRHUB | Mob: 81447 55812 | komal@prhub.com